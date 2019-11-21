Outlook on Europe's Diesel Genset Market, 2019-2025 - Expected to Amount to $1.1 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 0.7% by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Diesel Generator Set (Genset) Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Issues Addressed in the Study



Is the European diesel genset market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the market?

How does the market vary between various power ranges for the different countries in Europe?

What are the revenue and unit shipment forecasts for the key regions of Europe?

What are the key applications for the diesel genset market in different European countries?

How are the growth trends for diesel genset different in various countries?

The European diesel genset market is experiencing a slowly declining demand across most end-user segments despite enjoying steady growth throughout the past decade. The overall market revenue, however, follows an upward trend as a result of a steady increase in average unit prices.



The market is mainly driven by growth in standby applications for data centres used by banks and technology companies. Increasing integration of renewable energy sources into the energy mix and grid-strengthening efforts across Europe will help support market growth. Furthermore, infrastructure investment mainly in Eastern Europe and Spain is expected to increase future demand for diesel gensets.



The highest growth is expected in the 3-5 MW power output range primarily due to increased uptake in data centres across Europe. Growth in the 150-300 kW medium power genset market is driven by the continued infrastructure and commercial investments across the continent.



The imposition of stricter environmental emission regulations across Europe is expected to subdue the future growth of the diesel genset market. Additionally, increasing competition with other sources of power such as gas-based genset and storage are expected to limit future growth.



The European diesel genset market is expected to amount to $1.10 billion growing at a CAGR of 0.7% by 2025. Market trends have been analyzed for the study period between 2017 and 2025, with the base year being 2018. The study covers all countries in continental Europe including Norway and Switzerland. The data centre end-user segment is expected to demonstrate strongest growth in the market during the forecast period.

Companies Discussed

The study assesses genset companies across Europe and discusses the market shares held by the companies in this market. The key participants in the European diesel genset market include Caterpillar, Cummins, MTU, Kohler-SDMO, Himoinsa, Generac, and Visa. Fierce competition is expected, especially in Eastern Europe, from Chinese and Turkish participants that offer cheaper products.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

CEO's Perspective

Associated Multimedia and Related Research

2. Market Overview

Market Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Diesel Genset Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Diesel Genset Market

Forecast Assumptions

Pricing Analysis

Regional Summary

Market Overview

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Output Range

Unit Shipment Forecast by Output Range

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Market Share Analysis

5. Regional Profiles

(Diesel Genset Market Overview, Key Statistics, Revenue Forecast by Output Range, Unit Shipment Forecast by Output Range)



United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Rest of Europe

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Data Centres

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

8. Appendix

List of Companies in Others

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar

Cummins

MTU

Kohler-SDMO

Himoinsa

Generac

Visa

