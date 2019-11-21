TMT Finance Announces Agenda For TMT M&A Forum USA 2020

Program to focus on who is leading investment and M&A in telecoms and digital infrastructure

The conference, which takes place at The Metropolitan Club in New York on March 31, 2020, will discuss how mergers and acquisitions in telecoms and digital infrastructure are transforming the TMT industry and evaluate the best strategies for leading and negotiating complex deals in a rapidly changing market.

TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 will host 25 key panels and sessions, including:

TMT Leadership Panel – Accelerating new strategies for growth

– Accelerating new strategies for growth The 5G Leadership Panel – Establishing the next generation of infrastructure

– Establishing the next generation of infrastructure TMT M&A Panel – How are mergers and acquisitions changing the face of the industry?

– How are mergers and acquisitions changing the face of the industry? Beyond Digital Infrastructure – Convergence and investment in fiber, towers, data centers and small cells

– Convergence and investment in fiber, towers, data centers and small cells Enterprise Cloud and The Edge Panel - Where is investment taking place in data centers, edge computing and cloud services?

The program will also look into Cross Border M&A, assessing strategies, opportunities and mitigating risks of inbound and outbound deal-making, applications, services and innovations within cloud-based/-centric technologies and emerging new business models in AI, IoT and smart tech. For the full agenda please visit tmtfinance.com/usa/agenda

Dominic Lowndes, Founder and Managing Director of TMT Finance, said: “As billions of dollars pour into new investment and M&A across the four core segments of digital infrastructure, we are looking forward to bringing together the leading operators, investors and advisors to assess the next big opportunities. We are excited to be able to reflect the changing dynamics within our 2020 agenda, with a fresh focus on how to leverage investment in 5G and fiber alongside new opportunities in areas such as edge computing, enterprise software and cloud.”

TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 brings together 350 senior executives active in TMT Investment and M&A including Corporate, Private Equity and Telecom Industry Investors, Investment Bankers, M&A Advisors and C-Level executives across the TMT sector.

A limited number of Super Early Bird Tickets are available until December 6, 2019. To register your ticket, please visit www.tmtfinance.com/usa/register

For more information about TMT M&A Forum USA 2020 please visit www.tmtfinance.com/usa or contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com for speaker and sponsor opportunities.

About TMT Finance

TMT Finance launched in 2009 to connect and inform senior executives pursuing M&A, investment, financing and advisory opportunities in the telecom, media and tech sector globally. Since then, TMT Finance has established 5 weekly news titles with a series of leading annual executive only events gathering financial-decision makers across the world.

For more information on TMT Finance visit www.tmtfinance.com/events and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn

