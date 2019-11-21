Novel Study from Yale University Utilizes Daxor’s Blood Volume Analyzer (BVA-100®) to Uncover Important Mechanism for Drug Empagliflozin

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR) an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement today announces new data from The Yale University School of Medicine that was presented on November 16th at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Philadelphia, PA.



“Empaglilozin (sold as “Jardiance”) has shown unexpected benefits in reducing heart failure (HF) mortality for diabetic patients, making it one of the most talked-about discoveries in recent years. Researchers at Yale utilized Daxor’s unique technology to analyze the volume shifts associated with the drug and were able to determine that there is a significant and sustained blood volume shift that is unique to this diuretic that may explain why diabetic HF patients have been shown in recent trials to benefit from its use. This data is concordant with other recently published studies showing that controlling blood volume has significant benefit for HF patients and adds to the wide body of evidence proving the diagnostic value of our BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer) blood test,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “The BVA-100 test provides a simple, rapid, and accurate means to directly measure blood volume and composition. We are excited that our novel diagnostic is being used to support such important research in the area of HF.”

The study titled “Empagliflozin in Heart Failure: Diuretic and Cardio-Renal Effects,” characterized the acute and sub-acute diuretic effects of empagliflozin (SGLT-2) inhibition on natriuresis, volume status, and neurohormonal activation in patients with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) and HF. Blood volume parameters were measured with Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic blood test.

Matthew Griffin, M.D., lead investigator of the study concluded, “In patients with HF and T2DM, empagliflozin induces a mild natriuretic effect as monotherapy and a synergistic natriuretic effect with loop diuretics. This results in a reduction in plasma and blood volume without detectable neurohormonal activation or deleterious changes in hemodynamic parameters. This highly favorable diuretic profile of empagliflozin may explain the medication’s proposed benefits in HF.”

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions including heart failure and critical care by better informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly better patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information please visit our website at https://www.daxor.com .

