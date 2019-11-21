VERB Adds Rapidly Growing Elepreneurs to its Expanding CRM Client Roster

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB; VERBW) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in business-focused interactive video CRM, marketing, and sales enablement applications, announced that Elepreneurs , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCPK: SHRG) and has adopted VERB’s interactive video-based CRM and sales enablement platform for use by their expansive network of entreprenuers. Elepreneurs has now launched the VERB application in the US and will soon launch in Canada. In just the first weeks since launch, Elepreneurs’ VERB app has already been widely adopted and garnered hundreds of five-star reviews on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Elepreneurs expects their VERB app will allow them to continue to build on their substantial recent 10X growth.



Elepreneurs’ team of seasoned entrepreneurs provide training, seminars, classes, boot camps, and workshop programs for individuals looking to become full-time entrepreneurs in their own right. In addition to a number of other useful features, the new sales and marketing app integrates sampling and interactive video to support Elepreneurs’ company objectives.

“VERB’s model was designed with companies like Elepreneurs in mind, and this expansion of our relationship shows how we can now do even more for them,” added Nick Hoggan, Chief Revenue Officer for VERB. “As Elepreneurs continues their North American expansion efforts, we expect to see our per-user licensed products scale in-line with that growth. Additionally, with support provided by our back-end integration and interactive video features, we can ensure that Elepreneurs has the proper infrastructure that has already helped so many other companies grow their digital capabilities.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, sales enablement, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in 60 countries and in 48 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with some customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit:. myVerb.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Media Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

