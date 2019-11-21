Vengo Labs Expands Retail Footprint, Supercharging In-Store Sampling With Digital Deliver and Data

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vengo Labs , the leading retail and marketing tech company that connects digital media and physical products, today announced its retail sector expansion with the launch of data-driven sampling initiatives at The Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI). Using Vengo’s interactive digital kiosks that engage consumers and drive trial of new products, retailers can now, for the first time, add data and analytics to the sampling experience.



Working with strategic partners Destini, the leading store level data powered product locator and brand activation platform in North America, and SPINS®, the leading provider of wellness-focused data and technology, Vengo is expanding into traditional retail and grocery outlets to drive innovation at the store level and enabling retail clients to better understand consumer preferences and purchasing patterns.

Brian Shimmerlik, Vengo’s CEO, noted, “We’ve worked with leading brands from CPG to beauty and health and wellness to offer products to people throughout their daily journeys--at gyms, colleges, offices and more. Vengo’s expansion of its data-driven sampling program into retail is a natural extension, and now consumers who like the samples can purchase the products immediately, right in store.”

David Navama, Destini’s CEO, said “We’re excited to be collaborating with forward-thinking retailers like The Vitamin Shoppe to unlock the next era of product storytelling and sampling with Vengo. In today’s retail environment, we are proud to be bringing a sales-driving solution like Vengo to brands that have a powerful story to tell and are ready to engage consumers in a more direct and memorable way.”

The Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE: VSI), an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, has included Vengo in its new innovation store in Edgewater, N.J. which incorporates technology-driven innovations in products, services, and education into the in-store experience. The Vitamin Shoppe plans to install Vengo kiosks in at least eleven stores by the end of the year.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: “We are committed to bringing product and service innovations to our customer experience as we continue to evolve The Vitamin Shoppe. The interactive Vengo digital kiosk is a novel and convenient way to drive in-store sampling of new products. This engages customers, encourages trial of different brands, and provides a great opportunity for our Health Enthusiast associates to educate customers about new wellness solutions.”

About Vengo Labs

Vengo Labs’ digital kiosks serve both consumer packaged goods and place-based digital out-of-home media, marrying the convenience of online shopping with instant access to products via brick-and-mortar retail. Today, over 1,400 Vengo digital kiosks meet consumers in the places they spend time to provide the right product at the right moment and can be found in major markets in the US. For more information, visit www.vengolabs.com .

About the Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. (NYSE: VSI)

The Vitamin Shoppe® is an omni-channel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to help them become their best selves, however they define it. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty aids. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech Elite®, True Athlete®, plnt® and ProBioCare®. The Company conducts business through more than 750 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com .

About SPINS

SPINS is a wellness-focused data technology company and advocate for the Natural and Specialty Products Industry. For the last 20 years, SPINS has been committed to laying the foundation for the next generation of growth, providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that contribute to a heathier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9776cbd2-4a03-43e8-a1fa-856d66bc2d60

Vengo interactive digital kiosk at The Vitamin Shoppe new innovation store in Edgewater, N.J. The interactive Vengo digital kiosk is a novel and convenient way to drive in-store sampling of new products.



