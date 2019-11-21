Siyata Mobile Receives Network Approval from Additional Tier 1 U.S. Cellular Carrier for Uniden® UV350 In-Vehicle Smartphone

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce it has received network approval for the Uniden® UV350 dedicated in-vehicle smartphone from an additional Tier 1 cellular carrier in the United States. Commercial launch of the UV350 is anticipated shortly with this Tier 1 U.S. cellular carrier.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile, commented, “We are very excited to be working with another one of the largest cellular carriers in the United States to provide first responder and enterprise customers access to in-vehicle technology that offers more features and increased safety for much less cost than land mobile radio solutions. Working with this carrier creates an opportunity for Siyata to grab significant in-vehicle cellular market share as more first responder groups and enterprises are seeking to migrate to Push-to-Talk over Cellular over a broadband network.”

The company leverages the enterprise sales teams of its multiple cellular-carrier partners to reach a wide variety of first responder and commercial fleet vehicles. Our efforts to build this sales channel has been highly successful, with the UV350 now in enterprise sales channels with cellular carrier partners which combined have over 300 million cellular network subscribers.

The UV350 provides its enterprise and first responder customers with the first ever dedicated in-vehicle Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) cellular solution built for the specific requirements of first responders and commercial vehicles. Features such as in-cabin noise cancellation, increased cellular signal coverage, unparalleled sound quality, extra-large 5.5” wide screen and large one-touch buttons allow drivers to “keep their eyes on the road, and hands on the wheel”.

UV350 features include:

LTE high speed data

5.5” widescreen LED display for easy monitoring

Dedicated microphone and speaker for crystal-clear extra loud sound quality

In-vehicle installation ensures device is always powered by the vehicle’s battery

Extended cellular and GPS coverage with external antenna included

Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) ensures instant communication at the push of a button

About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO and Chairman

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



