Super League Announces OnePlus Mobile Hardware Sponsorship of PUBG MOBILE North American 2019-2020 Season

OnePlus Integration Will Appear Across All Components of Super League’s Partnership with Tencent, Creating Reach to a Broad Base of PUBG MOBILE Competitive Gamers.

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (“Super League” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: SLGG), a leader in bringing live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to everyday gamers around the world, today announced that global technology company OnePlus will serve as the official smartphone sponsor of the PUBG MOBILE North American Super League 2019-2020 Season. Featuring local, social gameplay event nights, as well as a quarterly “City Champs” league, the season is rolling out in 16 major markets across the United States starting in December 2019.



“Super League offers direct access to a key customer base for OnePlus and provides a perfect complement to our professional esports partnerships,” said Kyle Kiang, OnePlus’ CMO. “Many of our customers are PUBG MOBILE gamers so we work hard to make sure all of our devices, including the latest OnePlus 7T phone, deliver the best possible gameplay experience.”

“Super League is thrilled to welcome OnePlus as our first mobile hardware sponsor as part of our partnership with Tencent to bring premium competitive PUBG MOBILE experiences to mobile gamers across the U.S.,” said Ann Hand, Super League’s CEO. “Our social gameplay nights exemplify a shared commitment to positive and inclusive gameplay, while City Champs will feature top PUBG MOBILE players in each major market, ensuring vibrant competition throughout our 2019-2020 Season.”

The PUBG MOBILE gaming experience is fully optimized on the OnePlus 7T to a maximum of 60FPS, with HDR+-enabled gaming support and enhanced haptic feedback. OnePlus equipped its latest premium flagship device to offer the smoothest gameplay experience even at the highest possible graphics settings, utilizing AI for more efficient power consumption management and gameplay stability.

Super League is applying its proven formula to PUBG MOBILE of celebrating everyday players based on gameplay achievements and diverse personal stories. City Champs is Super League’s premium competitive franchise, creating a powerful bond between gamers as they battle together on behalf of their hometown and compete for city pride. For each city championship, OnePlus will provide a free OnePlus phone to regional winners. Gameplay from select events will be broadcast on Twitch through Super League’s and PUBG MOBILE’s Twitch channels.

Here is the full list of cities where players can get in on the action: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington DC. To learn more about the next Super League PUBG MOBILE community night happening December 11th, click HERE .



PUBG MOBILE is one of the top mobile games in the world with more than 400 million downloads and 50 million daily users and is one of Tencent Game’s most successful mobile franchises.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: SLGG) is a global leader in the mission to bring live and digital esports entertainment and experiences directly to the more than 2 billion everyday gamers around the world. The company operates premium city-vs-city amateur esports leagues, produces thousands of live competitive and social gaming events around the country, and publishes multiple forms of content celebrating the love of play on its websites and all major platforms including YouTube, Twitch and Instagram. Super League’s vibrant audience of players and viewers spans age groups, skill levels and game titles, including an avid community of Minecraft players on Minehut, highly engaged viewers across one of the largest social video networks in gaming through Framerate, and local communities that have developed through partnerships with high-profile venue owners such as Topgolf, Cinemark Theatres and numerous independent fast-casual restaurants. Super League also is becoming the primary consumer-facing brand on PCs in more than 600 gaming centers around the world through a partnership with ggCircuit, giving the company a daily global footprint on a true grassroots level. With firm conviction that gaming together is more fun than gaming alone, Super League provides players with a global competitive framework and engaging content designed to foster the long-term growth of esports.



About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com.

About PUBG MOBILE

PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .



Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan and Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

SLG@gatewayir.com

Media Contacts:

Ranese Southerland

B/HI for Tencent Games

Ranese_Southerland@bhimpact.com



Ann Kaiser

High10 Media for Super League Gaming

(212) 918-2029

ann@high10media.com

Jane Nho

OnePlus

jane.nho@oneplus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.