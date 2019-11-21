Ooma Powers the New Omni Business Phone Service Offered by Sprint

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that its Ooma Office service is powering the new Omni business phone service from Sprint.



Omni ( https://business.sprint.com/solutions/omni-intelligent-office/ ) is a cloud-based commercial phone service designed to bring premium enterprise-quality landline phone technologies to small and medium-size businesses. With just a high-speed Internet connection, businesses can tap into intelligent cloud-based phone features such as a virtual receptionist for custom call answering and routing, ring groups, extension dialing, call park, and a mobile app for taking business calls on the go.

Big-Business Features at Small-Business Prices

Purpose built for SMB customers – simplified, flexible deployment and management

35+ features including a full suite of configurable cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) features

Web portal simplifies user management and eliminates need for expensive IT support

No contract required – service is provided on a month-to-month basis

Compatible with existing analog phones and select Yealink IP phones

Plans start at $19.95 per extension per month

“As one of the nation’s leading cloud VoIP providers, Ooma is delivering a powerful platform that helps Omni to stand above the competition in functionality, scalability and simplicity,” said Sasha Gorman, who leads product development for Sprint. “Now SMBs can have access to tools that allow them to present a professional image, without the cost and complexity of enterprise phone systems.”

“We are honored to work with Sprint to help democratize access to cloud-based VoIP for small and medium-sized businesses,” said Chris Burgy, vice president of corporate development at Ooma. “Ooma looks forward to working closely with Sprint on driving the success of Omni and to jointly developing new solutions that capitalize on the strengths of Sprint’s mobile network.”

More information on Omni is available at https://business.sprint.com/solutions/omni-intelligent-office/ . More information on Ooma Office is available at https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/ .

About Ooma, Inc.

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with mobile devices. Ooma’s groundbreaking smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors and an intelligent video camera that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE: S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 53.9 million connections as of Sept. 30, 2019, and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Today, Sprint’s legacy of innovation and service continues with an increased investment to dramatically improve coverage, reliability and speed across its nationwide network and commitment to launching a 5G mobile network in the U.S. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint .

