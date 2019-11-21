VBL Therapeutics to Present Data on New Investigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Trial of VB-111 in Recurrent Glioblastoma at the 2019 Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VBLT) today announced that data on the new investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study of VB-111 in recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) will be presented by Timothy Cloughesy, M.D., Director and Professor, UCLA Neuro-Oncology Program at the 2019 Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO) annual meeting, being held November 20-24, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.



The randomized, controlled clinical trial will study VB-111 in rGBM patients undergoing a second surgery. VB-111 will be administrated either before ('neo-adjuvant') and after the surgery ('adjuvant'), or just after the surgery, and will be compared to a third cohort that will receive standard of care as control. The trial will be conducted at seven top neuro-oncology US centers: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA (DFCI; study sponsor); Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), Boston, MA; University of California, Los Angeles, CA (UCLA); University of California, San Francisco, CA (UCSF); Memorial Sloan Kettering, New York, NY; University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT; and University of Texas, San Antonio, TX.

The primary endpoint of this new study is an immunological readout, which is to investigate whether administration of VB-111 prior to surgery can result in an increase in tumor infiltrating T lymphocyte (TIL) within the rGBM tumor. Secondary endpoints include progression free survival at 6 months (PFS-6) and overall survival (OS). Planned enrollment is 45 patients, randomized evenly across three groups.

“MRI analysis conducted at UCLA of the VB-111 Phase 2 and GLOBE Phase 3 studies demonstrated objective responses to VB-111 monotherapy. Importantly, VB-111 responders had a survival advantage. These clinically meaningful findings suggest that VB-111 should be furthered explored in rGBM,” said Dr. Cloughesy, a co-principal investigator of the study.

“This important investigator-sponsored study will provide further information on the therapeutic potential of VB-111 in rGBM when administered as monotherapy,” said Tami Rachmilewitz, M.D., Vice President Clinical Development of VBL Therapeutics. “The study is intentionally designed as a randomized, controlled, blinded trial to generate results that can be part of a future filing with the regulatory authorities. We thank the key opinion leaders in the glioblastoma field for pursuing the potential of VB-111 for the benefit of patients in this deadly disease.”

Presentation details: Abstract #: ATIM-09 Abstract Title: Clinical trial in progress: A study of neoadjuvant and adjuvant VB-111 for treatment of recurrent GBM Date: Saturday November 23, 2019 Presentation Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM MST Location: Ballroom Lawn

About VBL

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. VBL’s lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. It is conveniently administered as an IV infusion once every two months. It has been observed to be well-tolerated in >300 cancer patients and demonstrated activity signals in an “all comers” Phase 1 trial as well as in three tumor-specific Phase 2 studies. Ofranergene obadenovec is currently being studied in a Phase 3 potential registration trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “look forward to,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our programs, including VB-111, including their clinical development, such as the timing of clinical trials and expected announcement of data, therapeutic potential and clinical results, and our financial position and cash runway. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, the risk that historical clinical trial results may not be predictive of future trial results, that our financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that we may not realize the expected benefits of our intellectual property protection. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in our regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Michael Rice

LifeSci Advisors

mrice@lifesciadvisors.com

(646) 597-6979



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.