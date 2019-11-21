PLDO Partner Gene M. Carlino Publishes In-Depth Review of Transformative U.S. Tax Law Legislation in RI Bar Journal

Bi-partisan backed bill – the “SECURE Act” – now before the U.S. Senate affects individual retirement accounts and employer-sponsored 401(k) plans

This article aims to provide clarifying information on a complex piece of legislation that affects individuals, families and business, as well as their financial advisors, tax preparers and attorneys.” — Gene M. Carlino, Estate & Trust Attorney

Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara LLC ( PLDO ) Partner Gene M. Carlino, a prominent estate and trust attorney, authored a comprehensive review of a bill pending in the U.S. Senate entitled, "Setting Every Community up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019," referred to as the SECURE Act in the November/December edition of the Rhode Island Bar Journal. Attorney Carlino's scholarly article provides an in-depth review of the SECURE Act and its benefits and disadvantages, the effect of the bill on a common estate planning technique used in certain sensitive situations, and offers ways to address the proposed law's major challenges. To access the article, click here and read, "A Review of the SECURE Act and Its Effect on Estate Planning with Retirement Asset."The bi-partisan backed bill passed overwhelmingly in the House of Representatives with a 417-3 vote in May and is now in the U.S. Senate. If ultimately passed by the Senate and signed into law by the President, the legislation will represent a most transformative change to the income tax and administrative laws affecting individual retirement accounts and employer sponsored 401(k) plans since the enactment of the ROTH IRA legislation in 1997."This bill is supported by national trade and financial organizations, as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and most law makers," said Attorney Carlino. "It is my intent with this article to provide clarifying information on a complex piece of legislation that affects individuals, families and business, as well as their financial advisors, tax preparers and attorneys."Attorney Carlino is a highly respected attorney with more than 30 years of experience in all areas of estate and tax planning and administration, probate administration and trust litigation, and Medicaid planning and Elder Law. His significant experience in Elder Law includes advising individuals and families in all phases of the long-term care and Medicaid planning, and handling appeals through the state administrative hearing process. The depth and breadth of his experience is extensive in all areas of his practice and includes estate planning for high net worth individuals, asset protection and representing individuals before the Internal Revenue Service in contested assessments during the examination phase, before the Appeals Division, and at trial in the United States Tax Court, the United States Court of Federal Claims, and the Federal District Court. In addition, Attorney Carlino advises clients in all matters of federal income tax planning, including structuring and implementing like-kind exchanges from routine to a highly sophisticated nature, and advising corporate taxpayers and shareholders in connection with tax-free reorganizations.Attorney Carlino earned his J.D. from Boston University School of Law, his LLM in Taxation from New York University School of Law and a B.S. in Accountancy from Providence College, magna cum laude. He is admitted to practice law in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. He is a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (NAELA) Tax Steering Committee and former Rhode Island Chapter President of NAELA, a national public policy advocacy group dedicated to the unique needs of the elder population.



