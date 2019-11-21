2019 Study on Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and the Evolving Air Taxi Landscape - The Advent of UAM Vehicles Poses a Number of Pertinent Questions
This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving urban air mobility (UAM) market.
It begins by looking at how UAM vehicles have evolved over the years and providing a snapshot of the current landscape. An exhaustive list of market participants from across the globe is captured and a robust methodology is adopted to narrow down on the top 15 companies at the moment.
The report looks at the key application areas, a tentative timeline when they are likely to be commercialised and the business models and revenue streams which can arise out of those application areas. It also looks at the various types of UAM vehicles, their unique features and the application areas that they are best suited for.
Further, this research exhaustively analyses the nascent air taxi market. Governments which have favourably initiated air taxi related programmes and their vision are analysed. The report goes on to understand the key infrastructure and support services required for the seamless operation of air taxis to take place, thereby painting a picture of the air taxi ecosystem of the future.
Key Objectives of the Study
- To capture the evolution of UAM vehicles over the years, until 2019
- To identify key participants in the UAM vehicles market as of 2019
- To decipher the emergence of UAM vehicles application areas by 2040
- To identify new business models for UAM vehicles
- To understand how the air taxi market could evolve in the future
- To provide key conclusions and actionable recommendations
The increase in the number of vehicles on urban roads and the associated traffic congestion makes it difficult for daily commuters, emergency responders and ambulances to reach their destination on time. An effective alternative would be to use the underutilised urban airspace to make travel in congested areas more effective.
Helicopters were the only vehicles which were available for urban commute till now. However, their bulky frame, lengthy propellers and noise levels make them unsuitable for mass urban transportation. Hence there exists a gap for a new vehicle that can be effectively used for urban air transport.
Urban air mobility (UAM) vehicles have the potential to fill this gap, ushering in an era of seamless air travel. The advent of UAM vehicles poses a number of pertinent questions related to safety, infrastructure, regulations, privacy, traffic management and key application areas.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Takeaways
- Executive Summary - Vehicle Segmentation
- Executive Summary - UAM Players Racing towards Commercialisation
- Executive Summary - Business Services and Revenue Streams
- Executive Summary - The Evolving Air Taxi Ecosystem
- Executive Summary - Possible Countries with Air Taxi Services by 2040
- Current Scenario and Future Outlook
2. Research Scope and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Defining Passenger UAM Vehicles
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study Will Answer
- Research Methodology
- Research Background
3. Segmentations and Snapshot of the Evolving Urban Air Mobility Vehicle Market
- Evolution of UAM Vehicles - Key Milestones
- Vehicle Segmentation
- The Rapidly Evolving UAM Landscape
- Global UAM Programs - A Snapshot
4. Analysis of Major Participants in the Market
- Snapshot of Major Participants
- Methodology to Identify the Top 15 Companies
- The Top 36 Companies Shortlisted based on the Methodology
- Top 15 UAM Companies
- Potential Air Taxi Operators of the Future
5. Future Applications of Urban Air Mobility Vehicles
- Select Future Applications of UAM Vehicles
- Police Patrol - Hoversurf Hoverbike
- Recreation - Kitty Hawk Flyer
- Air Ambulance - Metro Skyways CityHawk
- Organ Transport - Ehang 184
- Flying Car Grand Prix - Alauda Airspeeder
- Timeline for UAM Vehicle Applications
- Business Services and Revenue Streams
- Comparison by Application for Different UAM Vehicles
6. The Evolving Air Taxi Landscape
- Government Initiatives Poised to Fast Track Air Taxi Adoption
- The Evolving Air Taxi Ecosystem
- Countries Where Air Taxis Could Be Commercialised by 2040
- The Dubai Air Taxi Programme
- The New Zealand Air Taxi Programme
- The Singapore Air Taxi Programme
- Frankfurt Air Taxi Programme
- The Paris Air Taxi Programme
- The Uber Elevate Programme
- Pricing - How Much Would Uber Air Taxi Service Cost?
- Lilium's Air Taxi Vision
- Inter-City Commute - The Rolls Royce Air Taxi
- Inter-City Commute - Bell Nexus
- Inter-City Commute - Aston Martin Luxury Taxi Concept
- Inter-City Commute - Aeromobil 4.0
- Inter-City Commute - Terrafugia Transition
- Inter-City Commute - The PAL-V Liberty
- Inter-City Commute - VRCO NeoXcraft
7. Infrastructure and Support Services for Air Taxis
- Shifting Focus to Air Taxi Infrastructure
- Futuristic Skyport Concepts from Uber Summit
- UAM Vehicle Landing Pads - A Standard Feature in Future Homes
- Blade - Luxury Lounges For Urban Air Mobility
- Skyports - Developing the Vertiports of the Future
- Deseret UAS - Network of Testing Ranges for UAM Vehicles
- Robotic Skies - MRO Specialists for UAM Vehicles
8. Key Challenges Faced by the Urban Air Mobility Vehicles Industry
- Challenges for Existing and New Market Participants
- Tackling Challenges - Safety
- Tackling Challenges - Fuel Efficiency and Range
- Tackling Challenges - Take-Off and Landing and Human Error
- Tackling Challenges - Noise
- Tackling Challenges - Air Traffic Control Related
9. Platforms and Technologies Key to the Urban Air Mobility Vehicles Market
- Key Technology Mapping for UAM Vehicles
- Honeywell - Moving First To Supply Technologies Required for UAM
- Hydrogen Propulsion - Alaka' Technologies
- Boeing NeXt - Using Blockchain and AI to Track Drones
- Reducing Propulsion Noise
- Wheels for Flying Taxis - The Goodyear Aero Concept
- UAM Vehicles - Drone Platforms
10. Market Sizing
- Number of UAM Vehicles in the Air Taxi Market - Forecast
- Number of Air Taxis - Country-level Snapshot
11. Regulations for Urban Air Mobility Vehicles
- Global Commercial Drone Regulations Landscape
- Evolving BVLOS Regulations
- UAM Operations in the United States - Present FAA Regulations
- UAS Integration Programme Could Pave for Future Air Taxi Adoption
- Regulatory Initiatives and Engagements in the Passenger UAM Space
- Passenger UAM Vehicles - Certifications and Government Collaborations
12. Growth Opportunities and C2A
- Delivery Drones - Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives
13. Conclusions
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
14. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Volocopter
- Ehang
- Aeromobil
- Terrafugia
- Lilium
- Kitty Hawk
- VRCO
- Vertical Aerospace
- Airbus
- Toyota
- Pal-V
- Bartini
- Opener
- Hoversurf
- Audi
- Porsche
- Bell Aviation
- Joby Aviation
- NFT Inc.
- Vimana
- Workhorse Group
