Class Period Extended – More Overstock.com Investors Now Eligible for Recovery; Block & Leviton LLP Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, informs investors that it has filed a class action lawsuit against Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK), its founder, and certain of its officers, alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Class members interested in serving as lead plaintiff are required to move for appointment by November 26, 2019 and are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.



The new class action complaint, which was filed in the U.S. District of Utah and captioned Parisotti v. Overstock.com Inc., et. al., No. 2:19-cv-00932-EJF (D. Utah), alleges a class period of May 9, 2019 to November 11, 2019, inclusive. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Overstock.com securities within this period and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/ostk .

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

