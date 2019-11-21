Angola attends 11th Gulf of Guinea Commission meeting

Abuja, ANGOLA, November 21 - Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Manuel Domingos Augusto has been in Abuja, Nigeria, since Wednesday to attend the 11th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Gulf of Guinea Commission (GGC).,

The meeting, closing Thursday, is taking stock of the 2017-2019 activities.

The agenda of the event includes presentation of the reports on Executive Secretariat Activities, performed on December 2017 - October 2019 and

that on 2018-2019 budget.

The participants will also analyse the current situation of the organisation, mainly on the issues related to the failure to convene the statutory meetings and contributions by most Member States to the budget.

The pragramme include unpaid debts by the debtor member States and the low level of participation in the scheduled and arranged activities.

On the future of the organisation, the event will analyse, at the end of the session, the objective plans and the organisation goals for 2021.

The participants will also approach the budgetary matters, the approval of the Rule of the Committee of Ambassadors and the renewal of the Executive Secretariat mandate.

The Guinea Gulf Commission emerged from a treaty signed in Libreville, Gabon, on 03 July, 2001, with countries such as Angola, Congo, Gabon, Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe.

