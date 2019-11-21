United States PV Asset Management Systems Market Report 2019-2025 Featuring 3megawatt, Alectris, Powerhub, and Locus Energy

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US PV Asset Management Systems Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research presents an in-depth analysis of the US PV Asset Management Systems Market.

The high growth rates in PV installations since 2014 are now translating into a larger installed base that has to be managed. US solar capacity in 2017 stood at 46GW - by 2024 it will have more than doubled to reach 97.88GW. Declining costs are making projects increasingly attractive compared to conventional generation sources. Added to this are renewable portfolio standard targets in various states that mandate investment in renewable sources.



Key States for Market Growth



California, Arizona, North Carolina, New Mexico, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, and New York. California is by far the standout market of all. Four of the largest investors that own utilities in the US are from California - Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. These combined have over 15GW of installed capacity.

Key drivers for growth in the market, besides increased capacity, will be a desire to reduce O&M costs, limiting downtime of solar assets, valuation of solar assets, and the need for managed documentation and reporting. Restraining factors will be high import tariffs on panels and the disconnect between O&M and asset management activities.



Key Issues Addressed



What is the growth potential in the US solar PV asset management market: Is the market growing; how long will it continue to grow for, and at what rate?

What are the key states for market growth? What are the regulatory factors that ensure this growth?

What are the drivers of and challenges to forecast capacity additions?

Which companies are the main customers?

Which companies are the key service providers in the market? What are the key elements in their offerings?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Associated Multimedia and Related Research

2. Product Scope and Definitions

Product Scope and Definitions

3. Market Overview

Market Overview

Market Distribution

4. Drivers and Restraints - PV Asset Management Systems Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Forecasts and Trends - PV Asset Management System Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

3megawatt

Alectris

Powerhub

Locus Energy

7. Market Entry Barriers

Entry Barriers

8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Manufacturing in Different Regions

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

Growing US Solar Portfolios

RPS with Solar Provision

Solar Capacity Projections

PV Asset Management Companies - US

List of Exhibits

