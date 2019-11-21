Global Microspheres Market by Type, Raw Material, Application & Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microspheres Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microspheres market reached a value of US$ 4.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 7.7 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2024.



The thriving pharmaceutical and medical industries, along with the growing need for advanced drug delivery systems, is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, microspheres are gaining traction for bone tissue engineering and radioembolization to treat liver cancer, along with the development of biopharmaceuticals.



In the oil and gas industry, they are used for torque control in drilling fluids and mud lubricity in drilling machines. There is also an increase in the demand for paints and powder coatings that utilize microspheres for their high strength, low viscosity, gloss control and radiation curable properties.



Moreover, factors including growing spending capacity of consumers, increasing research and development (R&D) in life sciences and biotechnology and the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are also favoring the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M, AkzoNobel, Nouryon, Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company, Chase Corporation, Trelleborg, Momentive Performance Materials, Potters Industries, Luminex Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Bangs Laboratories, Cospheric, Asia Pacific Microspheres, Mo-Sci Corporation, Sigmund Lindner, SIR-Spheres, etc.



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has the global microspheres market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global microspheres industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the raw material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global microspheres industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global microspheres industry?

What is the structure of the global microspheres industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global microspheres industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Microspheres Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Hollow

6.2 Solid



7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

7.1 Glass

7.2 Ceramic

7.3 Fly Ash

7.4 Polymer

7.5 Metal

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Construction Composites

8.2 Medical Technology

8.3 Life Science & Biotechnology

8.4 Paints & Coatings

8.5 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.6 Oil & Gas

8.7 Automotive

8.8 Aerospace

8.9 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M

14.3.2 AkzoNobel

14.3.3 Nouryon

14.3.4 Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Company

14.3.5 Chase Corporation

14.3.6 Trelleborg

14.3.7 Momentive Performance Materials

14.3.8 Potters Industries

14.3.9 Luminex Corporation

14.3.10 Merit Medical Systems

14.3.11 Bangs Laboratories

14.3.12 Cospheric

14.3.13 Asia Pacific Microspheres

14.3.14 Mo-Sci Corporation

14.3.15 Sigmund Lindner

14.3.16 SIR-Spheres



