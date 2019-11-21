Global Smart Cities Market, Forecast to 2024 - Industry Expected to Witness a CAGR of 17.6% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Cities Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart cities market was worth US$ 312.4 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 826.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.6% during 2019-2024.



Rapidly increasing population, hyper-urbanization and globalization are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The establishment of smart cities aids in utilizing technologies and connected data sensors to ensure quality economic and environmental development. Furthermore, rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions is another factor providing a boost to the market growth.



The governments of both developed and emerging nations are implementing policies and regulations for the deployment of cloud-based services to develop, facilitate and track their smart city initiatives. Additionally, the utilization of AI-based CCTV cameras for facial recognition, sensors for smart parking assistance and smart traffic management systems are creating lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers in the industry. Also, intensifying urban migration and the rise in unplanned development is further catalyzing the need for smart cities worldwide.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB, Cisco Systems, Alphabet, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Schneider Electric, Hitachi, Siemens AG, Huawei, Intel, GE, Ericsson, Toshiba Corporation, Honeywell, AT&T, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global smart cities market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global smart cities industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the focus area?

What is the breakup of the market based on the smart transportation?

What is the breakup of the market based on the smart building?

What is the breakup of the market based on the smart utilities?

What is the breakup of the market based on the smart citizen service?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global smart cities industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global smart cities industry?

What is the structure of the global smart cities industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global smart cities industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Smart City Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Focus Area

5.4 Market Breakup by Smart Transportation

5.5 Market Breakup by Smart Buildings

5.6 Market Breakup by Smart Utilities

5.7 Market Breakup by Smart Citizen Services

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Focus Area

6.1 Smart Transportation

6.2 Smart Buildings

6.3 Smart Utilities

6.4 Smart Citizen Services



7 Market Breakup by Smart Transportation

7.1 Smart Ticketing

7.2 Traffic Management System

7.3 Passenger Information Management System

7.4 Freight Information System

7.5 Connected Vehicles

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Smart Buildings

8.1 Building Energy Optimization

8.2 Emergency Management System

8.3 Parking Management System

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Smart Utilities

9.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure

9.2 Distribution Management System

9.3 Substation Automation

8.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Smart Citizen Services

10.1 Smart Education

10.2 Smart Healthcare

10.3 Smart Public Safety

10.4 Smart Street Lighting

10.5 Others



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Europe

11.2 North America

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.5 Latin America



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ABB

16.3.2 Cisco Systems

16.3.3 Alphabet

16.3.4 IBM

16.3.5 Microsoft

16.3.6 Oracle

16.3.7 Schneider Electric

16.3.8 Hitachi

16.3.9 Siemens AG

16.3.10 Huawei

16.3.11 Intel

16.3.12 GE

16.3.13 Ericsson

16.3.14 Toshiba Corporation

16.3.15 Honeywell

16.3.16 AT&T



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/67ic07

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

