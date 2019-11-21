Streetwise Reports Publishes 'Smart City Security Takes Shape in Mexico City with Lighting and Analytics Collaboration'

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energetika, an international firm based in Mexico City that provides intelligent lighting solutions, is collaborating with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (VSBY:CSE; VSBGF:OTC; 5VS:FRA) , incorporating VSBLTY's crowd analytics and facial recognition technology into its systems to provide enhanced security. The companies recently signed a three-year contract valued at US$10 million.



Deployment has begun in Mexico City.

VSBLTY cofounder and CEO Jay Hutton noted that VSBLTY is providing "advanced analytics as well as public safety applications including tracking of persons of interest, weapon detection and vehicle and crowd analytics using the power of machine learning and computer vision."

Privately held Energetika has been in existence for about 10 years. Experts on smart LED lighting, the firm began to develop software for energy management. "We created an integrated solution for companies to monitor and control their energy, and we work with large companies such as Walmart and Coca Cola," Energetika CEO Rodrigo Calderon told Streetwise Reports. "We also work in the public sector, with municipalities, and are involved with the new approaches in the Smart Cities initiative, things like connecting lights to a network and gathering information through sensors."

Its neighborhood security kit "consists of high definition cameras equipped with VSBLTY facial recognition and analytics, wireless alarms, motion sensors and panic buttons integrated with high LED facade light fixtures. This low cost system runs off local citizens' internet service and is accessible on their mobile devices in real time."

