Wingstop Announces First-of-its-Kind Online Ordering Extension With Twitch

The Wing Experts bring flavor to Twitch’s live-gaming community; first restaurant brand to offer online ordering Extension within the platform

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING), the award-winning concept with more than 1,300 locations worldwide, today launched its exclusive online ordering Extension with Twitch , the leading service and community for multiplayer entertainment. As an Extension, also known as a live app for customizing channels with interactive elements, the Wing Calculator™ enables fans to choose their meal directly within the platform, all without leaving their couch – or favorite live stream.



“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Twitch to find innovative ways to deliver flavor to our guests,” said Christina Clarke, head of marketing at Wingstop. “This new ordering Extension is a first-to-market program that recommends meals to viewers and encourages them to start their flavor journey while still remaining in the action of the stream. Experience is a top priority for our brand, and we are excited to launch this program through Twitch.”

To begin the ordering process, viewers are prompted to answer a series of questions to determine the size of their order based on number of people and hunger level. From there, viewers interact directly with the Twitch streamer, who will provide order suggestions to guests by taking recommendations directly from the Wing Calculator™. Viewers will then pass through to the Wingstop website to complete their order and confirm payment.

“Viewers come to Twitch to not only spend time with their favorite personalities and like-minded fans, but also be in control of their entertainment with options to support streams financially as well as interact with streams beyond chat,” said Sarah Iooss, head of sales, Americas at Twitch. “As a signature Twitch Extension, the Wing Calculator™ brings a community element to the Twitch and Wingstop experience that both streamers and viewers can shape.”

Wingstop’s online ordering Extension is available through Twitch during these streaming dates:

LosPollos – Sunday, Nov. 24 from 10 p.m. – midnight EST

ProfessorBroman – Monday, Dec. 2 from 2 – 4 p.m. EST

JoshOG – Monday, Dec. 9 from 9 – 11 p.m. EST

LobosJR – Sunday, Dec. 15 from 4 – 6 p.m. EST

TheHaleyBaby– Monday, Dec. 16 from 7 – 9 p.m. EST

Gamers and Wingstop fans alike can experience the full breadth of Wingstop’s flavors in-restaurant, online, on the Wingstop app, or via delivery in select markets . Learn more about why Wingstop is Where Flavor Gets Its Wings™ by following Wingstop on social media @Wingstop or visiting Wingstop.com .

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) operates and franchises more than 1,300 locations worldwide. The Wing Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic wings, boneless wings and tenders, always cooked to order and hand-sauced-and-tossed in fans’ choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Wingstop’s menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

In 2018, Wingstop’s system-wide sales increased 16% year-over-year to $1.3 billion, marking the 15th consecutive year of same store sales growth as well as 290% shareholder return since its 2015 initial public offering. With a vision of becoming a Top 10 Global Restaurant Brand, its system is comprised of independent brand partners who account for more than 98% of Wingstop’s total restaurant count of 1,340 as of September 28, 2019. In February 2019, the Company launched its new tagline and creative campaign “Where Flavor Gets Its Wings” and continued the rollout of national delivery. Wingstop generates more than 35% of sales via digital channels including Wingstop.com , the Wingstop app, and Wingbot™, Wingstop’s social ordering platform available on Facebook Messenger, Twitter, SMS text and Amazon Alexa. The Company has been ranked on Franchise Business Review’s “Top 30 Food and Beverage Franchises” (2019), Fast Casual’s “Movers & Shakers” (2019), QSR Magazine’s “The Industry’s 9 Best Franchise Deals” (2019) and “The QSR Top 50” (2019) for limited-service restaurants in the U.S.

For more information visit www.wingstop.com or www.wingstop.com/own-a-wingstop and follow @Wingstop on Twitter and Instagram and at Facebook.com/Wingstop. Learn more about Wingstop’s involvement in its local communities at www.wingstopcharities.org .

About Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming and world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon, the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. We’re always live at Twitch . Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our Blog .

Media Contact

Megan Sprague

972-331-9155

MSprague@wingstop.com







