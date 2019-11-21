Imperial Capital Hires Senior Credit Sales Professional, Kevin Minicus

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital, LLC (“Imperial Capital”), today announced the addition of Kevin Minicus, a senior high yield institutional sales professional. Mr. Minicus joins Imperial Capital’s High Yield & Distressed Credit Sales Group and will be based in Stamford. The new hire expands Imperial’s institutional high yield coverage in the US.

“We are pleased to welcome Kevin to our team as he brings a distinguished track record of success and key relationships to complement our fixed income franchise,” said Tim Sullivan, Managing Director & Head of US Credit. “The depth of his product knowledge and experience will enhance our ability to provide value for our institutional clients.”

Kevin Minicus joins Imperial Capital as a Senior Vice President in the Credit Sales and Trading Group. Previously, Mr. Minicus was in High Yield/Distressed sales at FTN Financial. Prior to FTN, he was a Director/Managing Director at CRT/Cowen. Before CRT/Cowen, Kevin spent 13 years in credit sales & trading for Merrill Lynch where he started his career. Mr. Minicus holds a BA from Amherst College and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University.

About Imperial Capital, LLC

Imperial Capital, LLC is a full-service investment bank offering a uniquely integrated platform of comprehensive services to institutional investors and middle market companies. We offer sophisticated sales and trading services to institutional investors and a wide range of investment banking advisory, capital markets and restructuring services to middle market corporate clients. Paired with our proprietary research and sales & trading desk analysis, we provide investment analysis across an issuer's capital structure, including bank loans, debt securities, the hybrid/bank capital marketplace (through our ELP Framework), post-reorganization equities, special situations claims and listed and unlisted equities. Our comprehensive and integrated service platform, expertise across the global capital structure, and deep industry sector knowledge enable us to provide clients with research driven ideas, superior advisory services, and trade execution. We are quick to identify opportunities under any market conditions and we have a proven track record of offering creative, proprietary solutions to our clients. Imperial Capital, LLC has three principal businesses: Investment Banking, Institutional Sales & Trading and Institutional Research. More information about Imperial Capital, LLC can be found at www.imperialcapital.com .

For more information regarding Imperial Capital, please contact:

Mark Martis

+1 310 246 3674

mmartis@imperialcapital.com

About Imperial Capital (International), LLP

Imperial Capital International, founded in 2011, is an affiliate of Imperial Capital, LLC with an office in central London. Complementing Imperial Capital’s existing corporate credit sales and trading franchise, Imperial Capital International expanded the Imperial Capital franchise into the EEA. The company focuses on the entire credit spectrum and takes a full capital structure research approach to supplement sales and trading services to its European institutional clients.

For more information regarding Imperial Capital (International), LLP, please contact:

Emma McClintock

+ 44 (0) 207 650 5429

emcclintock@imperialcapital.com



