Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results and Increases its Fiscal 2020 EPS Guidance

Income before income taxes increased 4.2 percent to $41.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $39.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year.

Diluted EPS increased 20.7 percent to $0.70 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $0.58 in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted EPS in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was impacted by a reduced income tax rate of 9.8 percent primarily due to a favorable tax audit settlement and tax benefits from equity-based compensation.

Sales for the quarter decreased 2.1 percent. Organic sales decreased 0.4 percent and the impact of foreign currency translation decreased sales by 1.7 percent.

Diluted EPS guidance for the full year ending July 31, 2020 was increased to a range of $2.50 to $2.60 from the previous range of $2.45 to $2.55.

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Quarter Ended October 31, 2019 Financial Results:

Income before income taxes increased 4.2 percent to $41.6 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2019, compared to $39.9 million in the same quarter last year.

Net income for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 increased 22.4 percent to $37.5 million compared to $30.6 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.70 for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $0.58 in the same quarter last year. Net income and earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were impacted by a reduced income tax rate of 9.8 percent primarily due to a favorable tax audit settlement and tax benefits from equity-based compensation.

Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 decreased 2.1 percent, which consisted of an organic sales decline of 0.4 percent and a decrease of 1.7 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended October 31, 2019 were $286.9 million compared to $293.2 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales decreased 1.4 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 4.2 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of organic sales declines of 0.2 percent in Identification Solutions and 0.8 percent in Workplace Safety.

Commentary:

“This quarter marks our 17th consecutive quarter of year-on-year pre-tax earnings growth. Our investment in innovative new products to provide increased value to our customers while executing efficiencies throughout our manufacturing facilities and SG&A structure continue to drive our improved financial results,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, J. Michael Nauman. “We see signs of a weakening industrial economic environment, which makes our commitment to the execution of sustainable efficiency gains throughout our businesses essential this fiscal year. Our priorities for fiscal 2020 are consistent with what has allowed us to deliver improved financial results the last four years, which we believe position us well for strong revenue and earnings growth as our end markets recover from the recent macro-economic weakness.”

“Cash provided by operating activities was $38.8 million this quarter and we finished in a net cash position of nearly $245 million at October 31, 2019, an increase of $107 million since October 31, 2018. Our balance sheet continues to provide significant flexibility for future investment and to return funds to our shareholders, which puts Brady in a strong financial position,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce.

Fiscal 2020 Guidance:

The Company is increasing its full year fiscal 2020 earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance from its previous range of $2.45 to $2.55 to a range of $2.50 to $2.60 due to a reduction in its income tax rate. Included in this guidance is organic sales growth of approximately 1.5 to 2.5 percent, a full-year income tax rate of approximately 20 percent, and depreciation and amortization of approximately $25 million. The Company expects to achieve efficiency gains in its manufacturing facilities and in selling, general and administrative expenses. Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $35 million during the year ending July 31, 2020. This guidance is based upon foreign currency exchange rates as of October 31, 2019.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2020 first quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2019, employed approximately 6,100 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2019 sales were approximately $1.16 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradycorp.com .

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; Brady’s ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; decreased demand for our products; raw material and other cost increases; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; risks associated with the loss of key employees; divestitures and contingent liabilities from divestitures; Brady’s ability to properly identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; the impact of the Tax Reform Act and any other changes in tax legislation and tax rates; potential write-offs of Brady’s substantial intangible assets; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2019.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.

BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended October 31, 2019 2018 Net sales $ 286,947 $ 293,196 Cost of goods sold 145,542 146,657 Gross margin 141,405 146,539 Operating expenses: Research and development 10,967 11,326 Selling, general and administrative 89,547 94,591 Total operating expenses 100,514 105,917 Operating income 40,891 40,622 Other income (expense): Investment and other income (expense) 1,380 (17 ) Interest expense (701 ) (712 ) Income before income taxes 41,570 39,893 Income tax expense 4,072 9,256 Net income $ 37,498 $ 30,637 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.59 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.58 Dividends $ 0.22 $ 0.21 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.57 Diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.56 Dividends $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 53,143 52,201 Diluted 53,736 52,958





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) October 31, 2019 July 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,093 $ 279,072 Accounts receivable—net 162,561 158,114 Inventories 119,612 120,037 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,642 16,056 Total current assets 593,908 573,279 Property, plant and equipment—net 112,565 110,048 Goodwill 411,328 410,987 Other intangible assets 34,860 36,123 Deferred income taxes 7,447 7,298 Operating lease assets 52,233 — Other assets 18,881 19,573 Total $ 1,231,222 $ 1,157,308 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 59,385 $ 64,810 Accrued compensation and benefits 63,794 62,509 Taxes, other than income taxes 8,885 8,107 Accrued income taxes 6,790 6,557 Current operating lease liabilities 14,857 — Other current liabilities 52,092 49,796 Current maturities on long-term debt 50,144 50,166 Total current liabilities 255,947 241,945 Long-term operating lease liabilities 40,124 — Other liabilities 58,616 64,589 Total liabilities 354,687 306,534 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 49,764,799 and 49,458,841 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 327,241 329,969 Retained earnings 663,808 637,843 Treasury stock—1,496,688 and 1,802,646 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (43,779 ) (46,332 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (71,283 ) (71,254 ) Total stockholders’ equity 876,535 850,774 Total $ 1,231,222 $ 1,157,308





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net income $ 37,498 $ 30,637 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,634 5,960 Non-cash portion of stock-based compensation expense 3,618 4,965 Deferred income taxes 1,009 2,164 Other 1,533 218 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,362 ) (6,709 ) Inventories 249 (3,125 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,404 ) (2,197 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (5,193 ) (14,288 ) Income taxes 266 1,193 Net cash provided by operating activities 38,848 18,818 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,724 ) (6,009 ) Other 527 337 Net cash used in investing activities (7,197 ) (5,672 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (11,533 ) (11,096 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,411 13,001 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (7,269 ) (2,937 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit facilities — 5,737 Repayment of borrowing on credit facilities — (2,269 ) Other 65 (1,772 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (15,326 ) 664 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (304 ) (3,061 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,021 10,749 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 279,072 181,427 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 295,093 $ 192,176





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended October 31, 2019 2018 NET SALES ID Solutions $ 214,987 $ 218,100 Workplace Safety 71,960 75,096 Total $ 286,947 $ 293,196 SALES INFORMATION ID Solutions Organic (0.2 )% 5.7 % Currency (1.2 )% (1.7 )% Total (1.4 )% 4.0 % Workplace Safety Organic (0.8 )% 2.2 % Currency (3.4 )% (2.6 )% Divestiture — % (6.2 )% Total (4.2 )% (6.6 )% Total Company Organic (0.4 )% 4.7 % Currency (1.7 )% (2.0 )% Divestiture — % (1.7 )% Total (2.1 )% 1.0 % SEGMENT PROFIT ID Solutions $ 42,443 $ 41,562 Workplace Safety 5,157 5,541 Total $ 47,600 $ 47,103 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES ID Solutions 19.7 % 19.1 % Workplace Safety 7.2 % 7.4 % Total 16.6 % 16.1 % Three months ended October 31, 2019 2018 Total segment profit $ 47,600 $ 47,103 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (6,709 ) (6,481 ) Investment and other income (expense) 1,380 (17 ) Interest expense (701 ) (712 ) Income before income taxes $ 41,570 $ 39,893





For More Information:

Investor contact:

Ann Thornton

414-438-6887

Media contact:

Kate Venne

414-358-5176



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.