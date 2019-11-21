Velocity Ledger Technology (VLT) to Launch Velocity Channel News and Research Portal

VLT’s information hub will help investors navigate the rapidly evolving digital assets ecosystem by building a distributed network of experts and researchers to cover the security token space sharing insights with platform users

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY/Hamilton, Bermuda, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Velocity Ledger Technology (www.velocityledger.com) today announced the beta launch of the Velocity News and Research Channel, a new information hub to help investors navigate the rapidly evolving digital asset ecosystem. This platform is a destination for digital assets analytics and market research, exposing users to insights from a large community of experts working in the blockchain and fintech sectors.

The Velocity News and Research Channel include a research portal, which allows third-party regional and industry experts to contribute their insights to the platform in exchange for performance-based payouts in VL tokens or Fiat. Velocity Channel is assembling a group of vetted contributors to begin posting to the web application. Eventually, it will open up applications to the wider community as it builds a network of researchers that cover technological, legal, and financial developments across many jurisdictions and business sectors.

The platform features a 24/7 News Feed delivering real-time blockchain and STO news aggregated from more than 20 curated publications. It also features an expansive STO database offering in-depth asset profiles of vetted projects across industries and jurisdictions.

“Understanding the inherent challenges associated with covering Security Tokens, a regulatory and technological innovation which crosses jurisdictional lines and and has the potential to disrupt the capital formation processes of many industries, our platform draws upon the expertise of a diverse group of researchers to provide users with in-depth, actionable insights,” said Shawn Sloves, CEO of Velocity Ledger.

Velocity Channel uses blockchain technology to index and generates hashes of all site activity, allowing the platform to measure content performance and keeping a historical record of changes made to the site.

The team plans to use feedback from the beta launch to improve the platform and continue building out new features to enhance its product offering. To learn more or use the platform, please visit: www.velocitychannel.io

About Velocity Ledger:

Velocity Ledger Technology (Bermuda) Limited ("VL Tech"), is the sole wholly-owned subsidiary of Velocity Ledger Holding Limited ("VLHL"), all of which were incorporated in 2018 as Bermuda exempted companies limited by shares. VLHL is itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of Velocity Ledger Technology, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("VLTI" and, collectively with VLHL, VL Tech, and VL Financial, the "Velocity Ledger Group").

Media Contact:

Transform PR, velocityledger@transform.pr

Company Contact: Velocity Ledger, 212-804-7503, socialmedia@velocityledger.com







