Nuance Earns Highest Score in Opus Research’s 2019 Enterprise Virtual Assistants Evaluation

End-to-end approach, vertical expertise, integration capabilities and support of multiple devices, channels, and modalities lands Nuance as only vendor of 16 with perfect score

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. today announced it has been recognized for the third consecutive year as the highest-rated vendor in Opus Research’s Enterprise Intelligent Assistants (EIA) Decision Makers’ Guide 1. The 2019 Guide provides a comprehensive assessment of enterprise-grade intelligent assistant solution providers who bring natural language processing, machine learning, AI and analytics, and customer management integration to power digital self-service.



In the report, Opus notes the solution providers promoting openness and connections to a multiplicity of resources (both proprietary and third-party) and who support speed to deploy robust EIAs that provide consistently accurate information from a multiplicity of sources are the distinct winners.

Nuance topped the vendor list in this year’s report, the only company with the highest possible score in all of the criteria, which evaluated:

Enabling platforms and technologies : Core Natural Language Understanding (NLU), service creation, data and design, dialog management, AI and machine learning, process automation, and knowledge management



: Core Natural Language Understanding (NLU), service creation, data and design, dialog management, AI and machine learning, process automation, and knowledge management Integration points and scalability : Modalities and channels supported, level of human-assisted involvement, analytics and reporting, authentication and security



: Modalities and channels supported, level of human-assisted involvement, analytics and reporting, authentication and security Track record and EIA maturity : Market presence, highlighted customer deployments, customer engagement strategy, success metrics



: Market presence, highlighted customer deployments, customer engagement strategy, success metrics Future plans and vision : Vision for enterprise-scale Conversational AI, taking a comprehensive approach to intelligent assistance and customer journey from search to shopping cart

“There’s been a shift in how decision-makers think about EIAs. Launching multiple bots or proof-of-concept from a couple of dozen vendors is giving way to purpose-driven deployments of Conversational AI for specific, high-impact, and profitable use cases,” said Dan Miller, lead analyst, Opus Research. “Nuance scored highly with solutions and professional services that integrate with existing systems, processes, and workflows that keep humans in the loop and support biometrics-based authentication.”

This recognition follows Nuance recently being named a Leader in both Opus Research’s Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Intelliview Report and in The Forrester New Wave™: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2019 .

“I’m proud of the team for earning this accolade,” said Robert Weideman, General Manager, Nuance Enterprise. “This rating directly reflects the approach we have taken as a business to focus on investing in areas we know are important to our enterprise customers, ensuring our solutions are flexible and able to integrate into the complex systems that exist across today’s enterprises.”

Nuance is trusted by 85% of Fortune 100 companies and more than 30 billion customer interactions flow through Nuance solutions each year. A top three global retailer that operates in 47 markets around the world was recently able to deploy Nuance’s EIA in record time by leveraging existing chat transcripts and combined industry knowledge for faster training. From the first day of deployment, the retailer was seeing over 85% of customer cases resolved by the EIA.

