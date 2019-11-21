Global Human Microbiome Market Outlook and Forecast 2019-2023 - Strategic Collaborations & Stakeholder Awareness Along with Clear Paths to Commercialization Will Play a Key Role for Success
This study highlights the growth opportunities, visioning scenarios, innovative business models/use cases, competitive landscape, and key drivers and restraints, along with a revenue forecast for the human microbiome market.
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the market size and growth forecast for the human microbiome segments?
- Who are the key competitors in this market? How does the competitive landscape look like?
- What are the key growth opportunities for existing companies and new entrants in this market?
- What changes to the business model are required from companies to cater to changes in market conditions?
- How is the human microbiome market evolving? What are the key partnerships and collaborations in this industry?
- What are the strategic imperatives for human microbiome industry participants?
Interest in the microbiome as a science and industry has exploded over the past decade. Innovations are happening across 3 significant categories for human health benefits: microbiome-based therapeutics, over-the-counter (OTC) dietary supplements, and self-diagnostics/screening.
The OTC market is the largest because of the lack of precise regulation, but the importance of therapeutic and diagnostic products is rapidly increasing with more research substantiating the potential of microbiome-based therapy. Diagnostic applications of the microbiome include the diagnosis of infections and monitoring of microbial components related to non-communicable, chronic diseases.
The effect of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and the disruptive response to genomics has resulted in the development of novel, biomarker-based diagnostics and screening tests that only detect microbiome interactions or presence in humans. These are either direct-to-consumer products for more robust evaluations.
Because microbiome-based therapies constitute an entirely new therapeutic category, there is much uncertainty about the best paths to commercialization The United States is expected to have a faster adoption due to higher interest and awareness generated in this field by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). One of the critical challenges in microbiome research is deciding whether a particular change in the microbiota is accountable for a specific condition, or if it is a side effect. The complexity of the microbiome and the fact that each person has a distinct one makes it extremely difficult to determine cause-effect relationships.
The global demand for more effective medicines and healthier nutrition will continue to drive the development of microbiomic products. Advancements in genomic sequencing and computer algorithms are expected to create both medicines and therapeutics based on individual microbiomes for better outcomes and healthier lives that will prevent or minimize diseases.
Companies Mentioned
- Chr. Hansen
- Enterome Bioscience
- Seres Therapeutics
- Viome
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5-Step Process to Transformational Growth
- Market Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Snapshot
- Market Engineering Measurements - Human Microbiome Market
- Key Findings
- Big Market Prospects
- Major Growth Opportunities
- Microbiome Ecosystem - Industry Convergence Map
- Strategic Imperatives for Growth
2. Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Key Types of Microbiome Therapeutics
- Understanding Human Microbiome - Major Initiatives
- Drivers and Restraints
- Impact Mapping of Drivers and Restraints
3. Market Dynamics
- Key Challenges in the Human Microbiome Market
- Areas That Will Highly Impact Microbiome Adoption
- Regulatory Scenario Assessment - OTC Segment
- Regulatory Scenario Assessment - Microbiome-based Drugs
4. Growth Environment - Human Microbiome Market
- Market Engineering Measurements - Human Microbiome Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Forecast Discussions
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Microbiome-based Drugs - Pipeline Analysis
- Key Microbiome-based Drugs to Watch
5. Competitive Landscape
- Vendor Ecosystem
- Key Companies to Watch - Enterome Bioscience
- Key Companies to Watch - Chr. Hansen
- Key Companies to Watch - Seres Therapeutics
- Key Companies to Watch - Viome
- Other Companies to Watch - Microbiome Therapeutics
- Other Companies to Watch - Microbiome Diagnostics
- Analysis of Big Pharma Spend on Human Microbiome Market
- Key Licensing Deals Analysis
- Key Companies by Therapeutic Area of Focus and Stage of Microbiome Therapeutic Candidate
6. Visioning Scenarios
- Human Microbiome Market - Macro to Micro Visioning
- Key Future Trends in the Human Microbiome Market
7. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
8. Growth Opportunities, Strategies - Implementation and Recommendation: Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Microbiome-based Cancer Immunotherapies
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Personalized Medicine Through Microbiome Companion Diagnostics
9. Growth Opportunities, Strategies - Implementation and Recommendation: Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Wellness and Data Monetization Through DTCMT
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Microbiome (OTC and Therapeutic) Contract Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity Matrix
- Focus Geographies for Human Microbiome Companies
- Key Therapeutic Areas to Look Out for in Future
- Strategic Imperatives for Human Microbiome Companies
10. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
11. Appendix
- Research Till Date Has Identified Broadly 9 Therapy Areas Which Includes Multiple Chronic Diseases
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jf8yh0
