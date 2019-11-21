Liza Borzaya - Luxurious Jewelry from a True Connoisseur

Liza Borzaya

Luxury Lifestyle Awards Announced the Winner in the category of The Best Luxury Local Jewelry Brand in Moscow, Russia — Liza Borzaya jewelry brand

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a perfect reality, we all would like to deal with professionals in everything we do, and purchase all the goods and services we need from such people. Unfortunately, those true connoisseurs are often hard to find. The eminent experts of Luxury Lifestyle Awards can recommend a gorgeous jewelry brand, created with both passion and expertise. Get to know this year’s winner in the category of The Best Luxury Local Jewelry Brand in Moscow, Russia — Liza Borzaya jewelry brand.The company’s story begins, when a strong, creative, and ambitious woman — Liza Borzaya herself — learns the differences between good, run-of-the-mill jobs, and unique, outstanding ones, while representing jewelry brands in Russia. Liza never wanted to settle for the ordinary, so, with over a decade of experience in this business and an eye for immaculate detail, she decides to bring something interesting to the jewelry world. As a result, her homonymous company is born in a small workshop in 2015. Over these years, the brand has grown into a recognized player in the jewelry market, releasing its own collections.Placing a bespoke order with Liza Borzaya is a one-of-a-kind, lavish experience, where the client is at the heart of the exciting journey. A talented creator and a dedicated businesswoman, Liza Borzaya gives life to your desires in the form of a unique fine jewelry piece, fusing cutting-edge design with exceptional craftsmanship.Looking through the brand’s collections brings true aesthetic pleasure. Capture snapshots of Summer through the most beautiful and captivating flora and fauna. Show your charmingly rebellious side by wearing the Get Inked collection’s pieces. Own any room with the magnificent Classik designs (various degrees of personalization are available upon request). The Fairytale Gardens collection is the epitome of inspiration and passion. Hot enamel designs and lilies became a canvas for magical stories about fabulous flowers and beautiful birds. Liza Borzaya also supports the clients of the Kotodetki Foundation: some of the funds from the jewelry sales go to help homeless animals. Those cat brooches look so cute, you are almost waiting for them to say “Meow”.With Liza Borzaya brand, you can also shop high jewelry. The special mixture of diamonds, some of which are intricately carved into the marquise cut, creates an airy feel, which allows the Birds of Paradise to dance among the olive branches. Look at those breathtaking necklaces, brooches, earrings, bracelets, and rings — wearing them will make you feel inspired to conquer any heights you wish. Delivery of Liza Borzaya orders is free all over the world.Liza Borzaya jewelry items are perfect gift ideas and ways to spoil yourself. This brand proves that dreams come true, when you have knowledge, passion, and perseverance to pursue them. It shows that great things and big companies can be born in a small room, with one person’s idea. Each piece of Liza Borzaya jewelry tells a story — a story of creativity, beauty, big dreams, and a better world we all want to be living in.About Luxury Lifestyle AwardsLuxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award to select, recognize, celebrate and promote the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to provide people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries. The company analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany&Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and development of an entirely new market of customers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.