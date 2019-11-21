Global Aircraft Mounts Market by Application, Material, Mount Type, End-use, Aircraft Type & Region - Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Mounts Market by Application (Vibration/Shock Isolation, Suspension, Engine Mounts), Material (Nickel-based Alloys, Aluminum, Steel Alloys, Polyamide), Mount Type (Interior, Exterior), End Use, Aircraft Type, Region-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft mounts market is projected to grow from an estimated $606 million in 2019 to $915 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.1%.



This research report categorizes the aircraft mounts market based on end-use (OEM and replacement), aircraft type, application, mount type, material, and region. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key players in the aircraft mounts market are LORD Corporation (US), GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd. (UK), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Cadence Aerospace (US), MAYDAY Manufacturing (US), Shock Tech, Inc. (US), AirLoc Ltd. (US), VMC Group (US), and VibraSystems Inc. (US), among others.



Increasing emphasis to enhance safety and comfort of aircraft is one of major factors expected to drive the growth of the aircraft mounts market



The demand for aircraft mounts is growing with the rise in demand for better flight experience. With the rise in air passenger traffic worldwide, there has been a rise in the demand for enhanced flight experience through in-flight entertainment.



Based on end-use, the replacement segment is projected to lead the aircraft mounts market from 2019 to 2025



Based on the end-use, the replacement segment is projected to lead the aircraft mounts market from 2019 to 2025. The timely maintenance and inspection of aircraft mounts are necessary to ensure the effective functioning of aircraft mounts to avert the chances of engineering equipment getting damaged. This, in turn, is leading to an increased demand for replacement of aircraft mounts.



Based on material, the aluminum alloys segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on material, the aluminum alloys segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Aluminum alloys are frequently used in the manufacturing of modern aircraft. The aim of aircraft manufacturers to improve durability and reduce weight increased the demand for aluminum alloys that provide improved combinations of durability, strength, as well as damage tolerance.



North America is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft mounts in 2019



North America is estimated to be the largest market for aircraft mounts in 2019. The aviation industry is one of the profitable industries in North America. Similarly, according to IATA, passenger traffic in North America grew by 6.5% in January 2019 as compared to January 2018. According to Boeing Business Outlook Estimates of 2019, 9,130 deliveries are expected from 2019-2038. These new aircraft deliveries subsequently are expected to drive the demand for aircraft mounts.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Aircraft Mounts Market

4.2 Aircraft Mounts Market, By Mount Type

4.3 Aircraft Mounts Market, By Material

4.4 Europe: Aircraft Mounts Replacement Market, By Application & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Enhancing Safety and Comfort in Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Stringent Regulations Pertaining to Noise Pollution

5.2.1.3 Increase in Manufacturing of Commercial and Military Aviation Fleets

5.2.1.4 Growing Penetration of Internal Mounts With Widening Application Area of Smart Devices in Aircraft Operations

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Development of Aircraft Mounts With 3D Printing Technology

5.2.2.2 Emergence of Aircraft Manufacturers in Asia Pacific and Latin America

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Material Cost of Mounts

5.2.3.2 Developing A Robust and Agile Supply Chain



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Advanced Materials

6.2.1.1 Capabilities of Advanced Materials

6.2.2 Additive Manufacturing

6.2.3 Piezostack-Based Active Mounts



7 Aircraft Mounts Market, By End Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

7.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Deliveries Drive the OEM Segment

7.2.1.1 OEM Aircraft Mounts Market Size, By Aircraft Type

7.2.1.2 OEM Aircraft Mounts Market Size, By Application

7.2.1.3 OEM Aircraft Mounts Market Size, By Mount Type

7.3 Replacement

7.3.1 The Growing Emphasis on the Replacement of Aging Equipment for Greater Operational Efficiency Drive the Replacement Segment

7.3.1.1 Aircraft Mounts Replacement Market Size, By Aircraft Type

7.3.1.2 Aircraft Mounts Replacement Market Size, By Application

7.3.1.3 Aircraft Mounts Replacement Market Size, By Mount Type



8 Aircraft Mounts Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Vibration/Shock Isolation

8.2.1 Increasing Emphasis on Reducing the Noise of Aircraft Components Drive the Vibration/Shock Isolation Segment

8.3 Suspension

8.3.1 Critical Working Environment Drives the Demand for Mounts in Suspension in an Aircraft

8.4 Engine Mounts

8.4.1 The Growing Emphasis on Replacement of Aging Equipment for Greater Operational Efficiency to Drive the Demand for Aircraft Mounts Replacement



9 Aircraft Mounts Market, By Mount Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Interior Mounts

9.2.1 Growing Emphasis to Develop Comfortable Aircraft Interiors is Driving the Interior Mounts Segment

9.2.2 Galley Mounts

9.2.3 Panel Mounts

9.2.4 Floor Mounts

9.2.5 Headliner Mounts

9.2.6 Bulkhead Mounts

9.3 Exterior Mounts

9.3.1 Growing Focus on Increasing Operational Life of Equipment Drives the Demand for Exterior Mounts

9.3.2 Multiplane Mounts

9.3.2.1 Machine Feet

9.3.2.2 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) Mounts

9.3.2.3 CUP Mounts

9.3.2.4 Wire Rope Mounts

9.3.2.5 Rubber Bobbins

9.3.3 Pedestal Mounts

9.3.3.1 Device Mounts

9.3.3.2 Miniature Mounts

9.3.3.3 Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) Mounts

9.3.4 Platform Mounts

9.3.4.1 Elastomeric Mounts

9.3.4.2 High Deflection Mounts

9.3.4.3 Compactor Mounts

9.3.5 Sandwich Mounts

9.3.6 Shock Mounts

9.3.6.1 Cone Mounts

9.3.6.2 Low Profile Mounts

9.3.6.3 Rubber Mounts



10 Aircraft Mounts Market, By Aircraft Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial Aircraft

10.2.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

10.2.1.1 Growing Domestic Travel Expected to Drive the Market for Narrow Body Aircraft

10.2.2 Wide Body Aircraft

10.2.2.1 Growing Passenger and Cargo-Carrying Capacity Expected to Drive the Market for Wide Body Aircraft

10.2.3 Very Large Aircraft

10.2.3.1 Growing Preference for Long-Haul Journeys Expected to Drive the Market for Very Large Aircraft

10.2.4 Commercial Helicopters

10.2.4.1 Growing Application Area of Commercial Helicopters Projected to Stimulate Its Market

10.2.5 Regional Transport Aircraft

10.2.5.1 The Growing Presence of Domestic Airlines Drive the Market for Regional Transport Aircraft

10.3 General Aviation Aircraft

10.3.1 Business Jets

10.3.1.1 Growing Affordability of Travelers Drive the Business Jets Market

10.3.2 Ultralight Aircraft

10.3.2.1 Frequent Demand for Aircraft Replacement Expected to Fuel the Market for Ultralight Aircraft

10.4 Military Aircraft

10.4.1 Fighter Jets

10.4.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Strengthening Combat Capabilities to Drive the Market Growth

10.4.2 Transport Aircraft

10.4.2.1 Growing Aftermarket Demand Drive the Transport Aircraft Segment

10.4.3 Military Helicopters

10.4.3.1 New Procurement Plans in Emerging Economies Drive the Military Helicopters Segment



11 Aircraft Mounts Market, By Material

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Nickel-Based Alloys

11.2.1 High Resistance to Temperature and Stress Drive the Demand for Nickel-Based Alloys

11.3 Aluminum Alloys

11.3.1 High Strength-To-Weight Ratio Stimulates the Demand for Aluminum Alloys for the Production of Aircraft Mounts

11.4 Steel Alloys

11.4.1 The High Strength of Steel Alloys Makes Them Preferable for the Production of Aircraft Mounts

11.5 Rubber

11.5.1 High Viscoelastic Property of Rubber Stimulate Its Demand in the Production of Aircraft Mounts

11.6 Polyamide

11.6.1 Favorable Properties of Polyamide to Drive Its Demand in Production of Aircraft Mounts

11.7 Others

11.7.1 Growing Development in Material Technologies Drive the Penetration of Other Materials in Aircraft Mounts



12 Aircraft Mounts OEM Market Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East

12.6 Latin America



13 Aircraft Mounts Replacement Market Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 Middle East

13.6 Rest of the World



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

14.2.1 Visionary Leaders

14.2.2 Innovators

14.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.2.4 Emerging Companies

14.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

14.4 Competitive Scenario

14.4.1 New Product Launches

14.4.2 Contracts

14.4.3 Other Strategies



15 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

15.1 Lord Corporation

15.2 Trelleborg Group

15.3 GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd.

15.4 Cadence Aerospace

15.5 Mayday Manufacturing

15.6 Shock Tech Inc.

15.7 Airloc Ltd.

15.8 Angerole Mounts LLC

15.9 Ram Mounts

15.10 The VMC Group

15.11 Meeker Aviation

15.12 Vibrasystems Inc.

15.13 Hutchinson Aerospace GmbH

15.14 Butser Rubber

15.15 Arkon Resources Inc.

15.16 Singapore Aerospace Manufacturing Pte Ltd.

15.17 Anti Vibration Methods (Rubber) Co. Ltd.

15.18 Avionics Support Group Inc.

15.19 Guardian Avionics

15.20 Mygoflight



