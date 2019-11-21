The UK’s New TommyWorks Initiative to Be Presented on at the Upcoming Future Soldier Technology Conference

Future Soldier Technology 2020 Conference and Focus Day

Future Soldier Technology will convene in London 9th-11th March 2020 and will feature presentations highlighting the UK’s new soldier modernisation initiative.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Future Soldier Technology is the only event in Europe specifically dedicated to the enhancement of future soldier modernisation programmes, providing delegates with a unique opportunity to discuss new technologies, materials and initiatives.With the UK currently in the process of designing its new TommyWorks initiative in a bid to drive soldier modernisation, SMi Group are delighted to announce the following presentations at 2020’s Future Soldier Technology Conference and Focus Day “R&D Into Dismounted Situational Awareness”• Methods and approach to developing DSA technology for the dismounted soldier• The development of DSA, for a soldier system, within LE Tac CIS• Wider situational awareness and Combat identification for the general userPresented by Lieutenant Colonel Toby Lyle, SO1 Command and Battlespace Management, British Army“The Infantry Trials and Development Unit”• Unit Overview• Transformation: Sighting systems, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, UAS integration into the force• Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUMT)• AWE 19• TommyWorks• ConclusionPresented by Lieutenant Colonel Neil Locke, Commanding Officer Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British ArmyThe full agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at: www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/EINpr3 The conference and focus day will also include exclusive presentations from:1. Mr Nick Taylor, Soldier Training and Special Programmes Team Leader, UK MoD2. Brigadier Matt Jackson, Brigade Commander, 3 Commando Brigade, Royal Marines3. Dr Darren Browning, LCG DSS / Power Group Chairman, Senior Technical Lead Power, DSTL, UK MoD4. Mr Jonathan Russell, Principal Scientist Platform Systems, DSTL, UK MoDAlong with more briefings on future soldier programmes from across the globe:• US Army• French Army• German Army• Ministry of Defence, Belgium• Portuguese Army• Canadian Army• Norwegian MoD• MoD of Spain• Finnish Defence Forces• Swiss Armed Forces• Austrian Army• Fraunhofer IOSB• TNO• DDPS SwitzerlandFor those interested in attending, there is an early bird offer on the conference with a £400 saving for bookings made by 29th November: www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/EINpr3 Future Soldier Technology 2020Conference: 10th – 11th March 2020Focus Day: 9th MarchCopthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKLead Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced TechnologyGold Sponsor: GlenairSponsors and Exhibitors: 3M, Marlborough Communications Ltd, Ultra Electronics--- ENDS –Contact Information:For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



