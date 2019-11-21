Global Automotive Paints Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Paints - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Paints market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 3%.



E-coat, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.3 Billion by the year 2025, E-coat will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 2.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$73.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$353.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, E-coat will reach a market size of US$153.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$516.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

3M Company (USA)

Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Dow Chemical Company, The (USA)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Valspar Corporation (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Product Overview

Automotive Coating Processes

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Paints Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Clearcoat (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Primer (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Basecoat (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

E-coat (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Water (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Powder (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Solvent (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

PU (Resin) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Epoxy (Resin) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Acrylic (Resin) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Automotive Paints: Color Trends

Global Automotive Market Color Trends by Region: 2018

A Review of New Paint and Coating Technologies

Industry Centers Focus on Eco Friendly Paints

Innovative Automotive Paints and Coatings Developments

Evolution of Automated Painting Process

Rise in Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Accelerate Demand for Automotive Paints

Global Electric Vehicle Production Forecasts by Type: 2015-2030

Share of Electric Vehicle of Total Passenger vehicle Market: 2015-2030

Global Electric Vehicle Production: 2018-2030 (in Million Units)

Innovations in Curing Technology

A Peek into Paint Shop Advancements

Manufacturers Opt for Sustainable Environment at Paint Shops

Industry Attempts New Tests for Automotive Paints

Growing Demand for SUVs and Luxury Cars Augurs Well for Automotive Paints Market

Color-Changing Pigments Gain Interest

Self-Healing Paints Attract Attention as an Effective Medium to Minimize Maintenance Costs

Cooling Paint Technologies - Another Area of Interest

Global Automotive Industry Outlook and Opportunities

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023

Global Commercial Vehicles Market Outlook

Global Light Vehicle Production Estimates and Forecasts (in Million Units) : 2010-2026

Global Light Vehicle Production Share Analysis by Segment : 2018 & 2026

Rise in SUV Sales to Boost Opportunities

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Demand for Waterborne Automotive OEM Coatings on Rise

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Automotive Paints Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Clearcoat (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Primer (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Basecoat (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

E-coat (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Water (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Powder (Technology) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Solvent (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

PU (Resin) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Epoxy (Resin) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Acrylic (Resin) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Airless Spray Gun (Paint Equipment) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Electrostatic Spray Gun (Paint Equipment) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

TABLE: Light Vehicle Sales in North America by Power Type: 2016-2025

Growing Demand for SUVs and Luxury Cars Augurs Well for Automotive Paints Market

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



Automotive Market Overview

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Automotive Paints Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Clearcoat (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Primer (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Basecoat (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

E-coat (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Water (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Powder (Technology) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Solvent (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

PU (Resin) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Epoxy (Resin) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Acrylic (Resin) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



Russia Gears up Focus on Improving Domestic Market

REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



Africa Displays Strong Potential Led by Improving Car Ownership

IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkjusv

