Contact Lenses and Solutions Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Contact Lenses and Solutions Market 2019-2025

Global Contact Lenses and Solutions Market Professional Survey Report 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Contact Lenses and Solutions Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Contact Lenses and Solutions Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Contact lenses have witnessed a tremendous growth over the past few years due to aging population worldwide and a high rate of eye related issues in millenials. Contact lenses solution is the liquid which is used to store, clean and disinfect the lenses and increase its shelf life. The contact lenses and solutions market was valued at $11.9 Billion in 2019 and is expected to report a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019-2025.

A significant improvement in the fields of optics have made innovative changes to the market and introduction of advanced dynamic lenses have further consolidated the Contact Lenses and Solutions sector and further boosted the market growth

Key markets

When it comes about the key players of the industry, the names like Alcon, Ciba Vision, Bausch, AMO, Cooper Vision, Menicon, Lenbert, Bescon, IGEL, INTEROJO, Freshkon, Hydron (CN), Weicon, Colorcon, CLB Vision, etc.

Segmentation:

The Contact lenses and solutions market is segmented based on type, design type, wear type, distribution channel and geography.

Based upon type, contact lenses and solutions market is categorized as

Clean Type

Disinfectant Type

Flush and Saving Type

Multi Function Type

Based upon type, Contact Lenses is categorized as

Soft Lenses

Gas Permeable

Based upon design type, contact lenses and solutions market is categorized as

Spherical

Toric

Multi focal

Others

Based upon wear type, contact lenses and solutions market is categorized as

Disposable

Reusable

Based upon distribution channel, contact lenses and solutions market is categorized as

Online

Offline

Exclusive stores

Multi Brand Stores

Based upon Geography, contact lenses and solutions market is categorized as

North America (United States of America, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain )

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe has witnessed a rising trend of contact lenses and solutions market growth in the soft lenses category. With aging population and early trends of myopia in the young population, the market is expected to witness a high penetration. The manufacturers are constantly innovating to create diverse use of contact lenses to cater to the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to clock highest growth in terms of revenue. With increase in disposable income and a rising trend in cosmetic lens in media and entertainment industry has boosted the market growth in the region. Countries such as China and Japan are expected to report significant growth.

Industry News:

The daily disposable segment of lenses has witnessed a spike in recent trend. It has specially found favors with sports and fitness athletes due to greater comfort and ease of use. The daily disposable lenses category is expected to report a CAGR of 6.6% from 2019 - 2025. The manufacturers have attached greater benefits with daily disposable lenses to increase usage among consumers. Eye care specialists and doctors prefer the use of daily disposable for its health benefits and reduce complications with long term lenses.

Another driving factor for the worldwide contact lenses and solutions market growth is the aging population in high economy countries and early onset of eye related complications such as myopia, hypermetropia etc. The eyesight correctional benefits along with cosmetic appeal has further boosted the consumer demand for lenses.

