Sports Coaching Platforms Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Sports coaching platforms are rapidly expanding their online presence in the global market. The advent of smartphones and the Internet has made it a mandate for the vendors to establish their online presence in the market. The implementation of technologies like analytics and virtual reality in sports coaching is rising at a rapid pace. Vendors across the market are extensively implementing such platforms in order to improve their facilities in coaching. An Indian-based sports coaching vendor, TENVIC, for instance, uses sports coaching platforms in order to train their players.

Next-gen sports coaching platforms leverage enhanced software technology, which supports high-quality data sharing and gathering in specific sports. Sports coaching platforms enable teams to work in a functional manner, besides improving the performance of the players. This is likely to encourage the market growth across the globe. The surging emphasis on video analytics is considered one of the most crucial factors influencing the market growth globally. Platforms associated with video analytics allow directors and managers of sports clubs, leagues, and associations to analyze and streamline team functioning. Platforms like Performa Sports with video analytics provide real-time post-game performance analytics. Development and implementation of such platforms have encouraged the adoption of sports software, especially in developed countries like China, the U.K., and the U.S.

Wearable devices assist in optimizing the performance and training of an athlete by tracking their fitness parameters, due to which their demand has increased. The data obtained further help the professional coaches to monitor and develop the performance of the players, thereby enhancing their performance. Thus, the rising adoption of wearable devices will highly encourage the sports coaching platforms market across the globe.

On the contrary, these sports coaching platforms are generally expensive, which affects the participation of athletes in different sports. This is likely to slow down the market growth in the foreseeable future.

The global sports coaching platforms market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. By type, the market is classified into professional and non-professional. Of these, the profession segment is predicted to contribute maximum to the market share due to augmenting procurement of cost-effective solutions like the cloud in order to host and monitor athlete data. By application, the market comprises basketball, soccer, baseball, swimming, and others.

Geographically, the sports coaching platform market spans across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Considering the global scenario, North America commands the largest market share in the global market and is likely to retain its position in the long run. The surging number of investments in the market, coupled with advancing technologies, are considered primary growth stimulants of the market. The Asia Pacific will emerge as an important regional market, with China and India leading the market in the region.

The market is highly fragmented due to the existence of a strong mix of local, regional, and well-established international vendors in the global market. Thus, there is intense competition among the vendors, competing on market presence, platform features, and penetration pricing strategies.

