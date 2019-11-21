Guidewires Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2022

Global Guidewires Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2022

Description

Global Guidewires Market is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2022 during the forecast period 2015 to 2022. At the onset, the research report mentions of forecasted valuation and growth rate of the global Guidewires market, as per the analysis of the researchers. This report on the global Guidewires market offers a synopsis of the current market trends, drivers, restraints, and metrics and also provides a perspective for significant segments. Forecasts associated with the growth of the market in specific sectors are also mentioned. The scope of the report also includes a detailed segmental analysis. A geographical analysis of the global Guidewires market is also incorporated, across the regions of North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa along with detailed country-level market sizes.

Increasing prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysms, rising aging population are the key factors driving the market growth. On other hand, the high price of endovascular procedure and stringent regulatory are restraining market. Peripheral guidewires are anticipated to stay as the second largest product segment after coronary guidewires during the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the market for peripheral guidewires is anticipated to grow at a CAGR, owing to rising prevalence of Peripheral Vascular Diseases (PVDs), Carotid Artery Stenosis (CAS), Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms (AAA), and Peripheral Artery Diseases (PADs).

Key Players

Codman Neurovascular, AngioDynamics, Cordis Corp., Boston Scientific, B. Braun, Covidien, Cook Medical, Stryker, Asahi Intecc, Medtronic, Inc, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Vascular, SP Medical, Guidewire Software and Abbott Laboratories.

Market Segmentation

The global Guidewires market is broken down into various segments to gain an in-depth understanding about even the miniscule aspects. The market segmentation is essentially important to ascertain the individual areas of the market that are gaining the highest traction.

Raw materials Covered:

• Tungsten

• Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

• Hydrophilic coating

• Nitinol

• Titanium

• Stainless steel

Products Covered:

• Urology guidewires

• Coronary guidewires

• Neurovascular guidewires

• Peripheral guidewires

Regional Description

The global Guidewires market is narrowed down or segmented into different regions. For each individual region, the market size therein is ascertained and the present and the projected revenue generation is calculated. Additionally, the societal, economical, and political influences are taken into consideration while analyzing each of these regional markets.

Research Methodology

The global Guidewires market is studied and researched with the help of various techniques and methodologies. All the methodologies are used to validate all the information and in order to provide the most precise future forecast of the market.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Guidewires Market, By Raw materials

6 Global Guidewires Market, By Product

7 Global Guidewires Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

