Experience an Award-Winning Original Beer Spa Concept in Czech Republic

Original Beer Spa

Luxury Lifestyle Awards Named Original Beer Spa The Best Luxury Experience in Prague, Czech Republic in 2019

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visitors to the Czech Republic rarely fail to taste Czech beer, as it is one of the traditional symbols of the country and beer tasting, therefore, it is on the “must-do” list of most tourists. However, you don’t need to stick to just drinking beer, you can also bathe in it!And here it is a great place where you can check it. Original Beer Spa became the winner of Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of The Best Luxury Experience in Prague, Czech Republic and it’s a well-deserved reward. You can try two rooms - Beer Spa and Czech Beerland with a hop sauna. This is a place for relaxation, where you will be offered real spa treatments based on the use of exclusively natural raw materials, products and methods of Czech traditional medicine.BEER SPA – bathe in hand-made, thousand-liter, whirlpool royal oak tubs filled with the natural extracts used to brew Czech Krušovicebeer – selected varieties of hops, brewer’s yeast and malt. The high hop oil content contributes to overall vitality and helps open pores on the skin. The high dose of vitamin B and active enzymes in brewer’s yeast have a salutary effect on skin regeneration. This unique combination of natural ingredients and the magical effect of royal oak, for ages a symbol of longevity and immunity, stimulate metabolism, help remove harmful substances from the body and ease fatigue and stress, thus resulting in ideal mental and physical relaxation. During the beer spa, guests can draw and enjoy an unlimited amount of genuine Czech Krušovicebeer.You can not only visit the spa but also arrange it at home. Original Beer Spa Souvenir Shop is a place of pilgrimage for every beer lover, which is why it is equipped accordingly. The main object of the store is a three-liter barrel with real brass taps, from which you can pour beer.Beer spas contain many ingredients that have been used in traditional medicine since ancient times. The bath includes natural extracts from the products from which the Krušovice beer is brewed: brewer's yeast selected varieties of hops, malt, as well as the beer itself. The high content of hop essential oils helps to cleanse the pores of the skin and general regeneration of the body, and brewer's yeast, in large quantities containing vitamin B and active enzymes, has a beneficial effect on the skin and rejuvenating it. Toxins leave the body due to this extraordinary combination of natural ingredients and the magical effects of royal oak wood.Original Beer Spa is perfect for you if you want your skin to be always young, your body always filled with vitamins, carbohydrates, and proteins, taste the best Czech beer Krušovice and so that you forever forget what stress is. Enjoy life!About Luxury Lifestyle AwardsLuxury Lifestyle Awards is a global award to select, recognize, celebrate and promote the best luxury goods and services all over the world. The goal of the company is to provide people with the best of luxury. LLA have evaluated more than 10 000 various goods and services in 400 categories from 60 countries. The company analyzed the results to give you a TOP list of the best of the best in the world. Such world-renowned brands as Chanel, Dom Perignon, Tiffany&Co., Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Hilton were proudly named winners. The victory brings companies status and recognition, global promotion and development of an entirely new market of customers.



