Data Facts Ranked in 2019 HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Facts , a national and international provider of background screening solutions, is happy to announce they have been ranked as the Number 1 Overall Midsize Deal Leader for Pre-Employment Screening on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List for 2019.



HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings are based solely on feedback from buyers of pre-employment screening services. Results are analyzed across three subcategories; service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. Using a predetermined algorithm, scores are calculated in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. This is the largest background screening customer satisfaction survey in the HR trade.

Daphne Large, Data Facts’ President and CEO, is pleased with the ranking. “Data Facts has always believed if we take care of our people, they take care of our customers, who then take care of Data Facts. I’m delighted to see this philosophy culminate in receiving such a prestigious award that’s driven completely from customer feedback. We are grateful for and honored to serve the great organizations that choose to partner with Data Facts each and every day. You will always receive our best.”

Data Facts has ranked in the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen List two years in a row.

About HRO Today

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from over 1200 verified customers from 550 participating companies through an online survey on various categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients during an online survey process. HRO Today calculates the results using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.

About Data Facts

Data Facts’ background screening solutions provide clients with innovative, next generation technology and a personalized customer experience. This 360-degree support system is the foundation of our client relationships. Experience the fastest turnaround times, the strongest customer service, and the most accurate information available in background screening with Data Facts.

The company is SOC 2 and WBENC certified, PBSA accredited, actively involved with various SHRM chapters, and requires all staff members to hold FCRA certifications.

For more information, contact Data Facts at 901-685-7599, or visit the company website .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.