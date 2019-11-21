cPacket Networks to Offer Cloud Visibility Service with Google Cloud

Solution Gives cPacket Customers Additional Choice for Cloud-based Network-Level Packet Data

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- cPacket Networks , a leading provider of next-generation hybrid network monitoring and traffic analysis for security and performance, has expanded its cCloud network visibility-as-a-service (VaaS) offering to include Google Cloud Platform (GCP) by leveraging the packet mirroring feature offered by its Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) . Google Cloud launched the feature earlier today at Google Cloud Next ‘19 UK .



“Most of the time, our customers have already decided on which cloud platform they want to host their workloads in. Making Google a strategic partner widens our offering and enables us to give our customers a choice of solutions to work with,” said Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks.

Cloud used to be a black box without the rich insights of packet level data making threat mitigation and performance monitoring hard. cCloud is a bundled service chain including virtual packet brokering, packet capture/analysis, and analytics for enabling IT CloudOps, AppOps, SecOps and NetOps.

"Traffic visibility is critical to prevent security breaches and attacks as networks grow in complexity," said Mahesh Narayanan, product manager at Google Cloud. With Packet Mirroring, our customers now have a way to proactively detect network intrusions, analyze, and diagnose application performance issues for both Compute Engine and Google Kubernetes Engine, across all regions and machine types."

The Google Cloud packet mirroring service has clear advantages as it has no machine type dependency, no encapsulation overhead, and is available across all regions. It is perfect for security intrusion detection/prevention, regulatory compliance, and service/application availability assurance due to network issues. With this expansion, the cPacket solution becomes a multi-cloud visibility platform.

The cPacket solution for the Google Cloud is available for demonstration . To learn more, visit www.cpacket.com .

About cPacket Networks

cPacket delivers ‘visibility you can trust’ through tightly integrated instrumentation for network-aware application performance and security forensics based on advanced network packet brokering and packet capture. Our technology enables IT teams to proactively identify issues in real-time before negatively impacting the business. Leading enterprises, service providers, and governments rely on cPacket solutions for enhanced security, better service assurance, and greater efficiency. Learn more at www.cpacket.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and BrightTalk .

