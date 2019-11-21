WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Dairy Alternatives Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2026”.

Dairy Alternatives Market 2019

Dairy alternatives, also known as dairy substitutes, are dairy like products not made from animal milk. Dairy alternatives are available in the form of milk, yoghurt, cheese, etc but are not made from animal milk. Dairy alternatives products include almond milk, soymilk, coconut milk, etc, dairy alternatives are also made from grains like rice, oats, etc. Dairy alternatives are widely used by vegans who don’t drink milk produced by animals. Dairy-free ice creams are made using dairy alternatives using milk from almonds, cashews, etc.

Listed Key Players

A portion of the key organizations in the business are ADM Company; Vitsoy International Holding Limited; CP Kelco; WhiteWave Foods Company; Daiya Foods Inc.; Nutriops S.L.; Eden Foods, Inc.; OATLY AB; Blue Diamond Growers Inc.; Freedom Foods Group Ltd; and Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Many cows and other animals are given steroids and other hormones to increase milk productivity, due to which many people are opting for dairy alternatives. Dairy alternatives don’t have any risk of cancer as no steroids or hormones are used to produce dairy alternatives. Dairy alternatives are popular among vegans and health-conscious people as the dairy alternative’s products come with various health benefits. The demand for dairy alternatives is increasing along with popularity. Many companies are entering the dairy alternatives market as the market space for growth is wide.

The Global Dairy Alternatives Market report analyzes the production, emerging trends in the market, challenges faced by the market participants, and other necessary factors in the dairy alternatives market. The report also talks about the scope for growth, market influencers, key areas for growth, etc. in the dairy alternatives market based on the historical and statistical data. The report divides the dairy alternatives market into segments based on applications. The report predicts the future trends and scope in the market for the forecast period 2019-2026.

Market Segmentation

The dairy alternative products come in skimmed milk version also that contain low calories. The dairy alternative doesn’t contain lactose and can be consumed by lactose-intolerant people. Dairy alternatives are mostly plant-based and are healthy to consume. In order to understand the dairy alternatives market in a simple and clear way, the market is divided into segments based on applications. The application segment includes sustenance and refreshments. Sustenance refers to the source of strength and nourishment of these products. Refreshments refer to the products being used as a snack or light meals. The refreshment segment in 2017 held 58% of the global market share in terms of income.

Regional Overview

The global dairy alternatives market has been analyzed at regional and global levels. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market share, product price, market volume & value, and other important factors present in the dairy alternatives market. The report also discusses the growth opportunities, market developments, key players in the market and the strategies used by them. The report includes well-researched data on the dairy alternatives market that is spread across the globe. The report suggests that the consumption rate of dairy alternatives will spike in the regions of Brazil, India, China, and Japan. The report also suggests the dairy alternatives market will grow in North America where the local citizens prefer plant-based products.

Industry News

Miyoko’s Creamery, a non-dairy products manufacturing company has announced to partner with Farm Sanctuary to help California farmers to produce more plant-based products. The Miyoko’s Creamery cheese and butter alternatives are made with cashews as a base. With this association, the company aims at producing cheese with legumes and potatoes as the base that is grown in America.

