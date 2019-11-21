Breast Pump Market 2019 Global Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications Trend (2018-2025)

Global Breast Pump Market is expected to reach $1,389.2 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2015 to 2022

Description

The global Breast Pump report comprehensively analyzes several parameters and market factors related to the Breast Pump industry. After analysis of the data collected a market overview is presented along with the scope of growth of different products/services. The market has been categorized into different market segments after extensive research. The market share for the different market segments is presented during the base period from the year 2019 to the year 2025. The data has been analyzed thoroughly to predict the growth of the market share for the different segments during the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2025.

Global Breast Pump Market is expected to reach $1,389.2 million by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2015 to 2022. Rising demand for healthcare fraternity is the primary factor fuelling the market growth. Furthermore, Technological advancement in breast pumps, growing healthcare expenditure and better reimbursement policies are the major drivers favoring the market growth. However, high cost of breast pumps, contamination associated with the breast pumps and strenuous maintenance of the devices are hampering the market growth. The recent trends in Breast Pump market are hand free pumps which are expected to fuel the market demand.

Closed system market segment is expected to account for 80% of market share. Electric breast pumps for hospital use dominated the overall market with nearly 91% of market share. North America dominates the global breast pumps market followed by Europe, owing to growing women employment rates, rising population, and technological advancements. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for global breast pumps due to developing healthcare expenditure, growing disposable income, and government initiatives in declining breast pump tax in the market.

Key Players

Guangzhou Happy Baby Products Ltd, Hygeia Medical Group, Lansinoh Laboratories, Ameda AG, Bailey Medical Engineering, Buettner-Frank GmbH, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Linco Baby Merchandise Work's Co., Medela AG, NUK USA LLC, Philips AVENT, Pigeon Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics NV, Whittlestone, Inc. and Albert International.

Market Segmentation

The global Breast Pump market is broken down into various segments to gain an in-depth understanding about even the miniscule aspects. The market segmentation is essentially important to ascertain the individual areas of the market that are gaining the highest traction.

Technologies Covered:

• Battery-powered pumps

• Manual Pumps

• Electric pumps

Products Covered:

• Closed system

• Open system

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare (Hospital Grade) Use

• Personal Use

Regional Description

The global Breast Pump market is narrowed down or segmented into different regions. For each individual region, the market size therein is ascertained and the present and the projected revenue generation is calculated. Additionally, the societal, economical, and political influences are taken into consideration while analyzing each of these regional markets.

Research Methodology

The global Breast Pump market is studied and researched with the help of various techniques and methodologies. All the methodologies are used to validate all the information and in order to provide the most precise future forecast of the market.

