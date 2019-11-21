Sinus Dilation Devices Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market

The sinus is a hollow or an abnormal cavity or sac that causes the destruction of the tissue or organ. Sinus is usually related to the nose, causing air cavities in the cranial bones near the nose. Chronic sinusitis is a condition that lasts for a long time and is due to a sinus infection. Sinus dilation devices are used to cure such chronic nasal problems through minimally invasive techniques like balloon sinus dilation that is an advanced surgical procedure to treat sinus dilation.

The sinus inflammation and blockage of the nose are common causes of sinusitis.

The common symptoms of chronic sinusitis include thick discharge from the nose, postnasal drainage, nasal obstruction, or congestion, swelling around the eyes and reduced sense of smell and taste. Chronic sinusitis and related conditions are the dominant problems in the healthcare sector. Sinus dilation devices are used for the surgical treatment of sinus disease. The positive result of these dilation devices has increased their adoption in medical centres.

The global Sinus dilation devices market report provides a positive analysis of the dilation devices and points towards the estimated growth in the market's value for the forecast year 2026. The high prevalence of chronic sinusitis and the preference for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the Sinus dilation devices market growth. Other factors include the technological advancements in sinusitis treatment and the advantages of balloon sinus dilation procedure over the conventional ones. However, the low preference for sinus surgical procedures due to the presence of pain-reducing drugs may hinder the progress of the global Sinus dilation devices market.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation of the report has been done based on the product type, procedure type, and the patient type.

By product, the global sinus dilation devices market has been split into:

• Sinuscopes

• Sinus stents/implants

• Rhinoscopes

• Handheld instruments

According to the report, balloon sinus dilation devices hold a dominant share in the market due to the high precision of the device. These devices provide maximum operational access control and flexibility over the sinus.

Based on the procedure type, the global sinus dilation devices market has been classified as:

• Standalone sinus dilation procedures

• Hybrid sinus dilation procedures

And based on the patient type, the market can be split into Adults and Pediatrics.

Regional Overview

The growing cases of sinusitis across the globe are fueling the growth of the regional markets for the sinus dilation devices. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, in 2017, approximately 15% of the Indian population was affected by chronic sinusitis. As presented in the report, North America shows the highest share in the global sinus dilation devices market due to factors such as surging rates of chronic sinusitis in the region and good reimbursement landscape for specific sinus procedures. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market and awareness related to minimally invasive surgeries and procedures are expected to accelerate the regional growth. Furthermore, viral sinusitis is more prevalent among adults than in children, according to the Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention (CDC).

Industry News

Stryker, a Fortune 500 medical technology firm will be acquiring orthopaedic device manufacturer Wright Medical, a Tennessee-based company, for $4 billion. The acquisition will enhance the global market position of Stryker, providing opportunities for advancing the innovations, improving outcomes and expanding the reach to more patients by enhancing the market position of Stryker in the trauma and extremity condition.

