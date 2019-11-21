Charming Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt lays the red carpet for the 14th Edition of the African Economic Conference

It is in Sharm El Sheikh, Egyptian seaside town, nestled between the desert of the Sinai Peninsula and the Red Sea, that the 14th Edition of the African Economic Conference (AEC) (http://bit.ly/2O6yNvX) will take place.

Slated for 2-4 December 2019, the AEC will focus on the theme, “Jobs, Entrepreneurship and Capacity Development for African Youths.” The venue of the meeting s (http://bit.ly/2XztYhD) is Rixos Premium Seagate Hotel, Sharm El Sheikh, South Sinai Road, Nabq Bay, Sharm El Sheikh, 46619. P.O: 338-Egypt.

The African Development Bank (AfDB.org), the United Nations Development Programme and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa consider youth employment and entrepreneurship as prerequisites to sustainable structural transformation in Africa. Governments must duly fulfil their role. Evidence shows that countries with no pragmatic policies to engage the youth have experienced slow or no economic growth.

The pleasant Sharm El Sheikh will host global participants to the AEC, to discuss the role of African governments to address lack of appropriate training, and youth unemployment that is hindering inclusive and sustained economic growth.

Researchers will share perspectives on what makes youth policies effective, and what institutional and regulatory environment governments must pursue to build effective youth capacity. Experiences will be shared on African countries that have put youth at the heart of their strategies and policies.

Our team was really impressed by the infrastructure during its first visit to Sharm El Sheikh resort city for a preparatory meeting. Sharm El Sheikh by night is as if we were in a wonderland. Arriving in the city, after an hour flight from Cairo, makes one feel like waking up in a new world. Populated by about 90,000 residents, the charming Sharm El Sheikh is a green city, with wide roads lit by solar energy.

The city is renowned for its secluded sandy beaches, clear waters and coral reefs. The Naama Bay offers a palm-fringed promenade and many hotels, bars and restaurants. It is a place worth visiting. “When I retire, I would personally love to be back here, even for a month,” said one of our colleagues, who was impressed by the city’s uniqueness.

Media Contact: Aristide AHOUASSOU Communication Officer African Development Bank's Department of Communication and External Relations



