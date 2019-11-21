Global Catheters Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

Catheters Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2022

Description

The global Catheters report comprehensively analyzes several parameters and market factors related to the Catheters industry. After analysis of the data collected a market overview is presented along with the scope of growth of different products/services. The market has been categorized into different market segments after extensive research. The market share for the different market segments is presented during the base period from the year 2019 to the year 2022. The data has been analyzed thoroughly to predict the growth of the market share for the different segments during the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2022.

Global Catheters Market accounted for $28.56 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.27% to reach $49.82 billion by 2022. Growing demand for minimally invasive medical procedures, rising aged population worldwide, and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are the major factors driving the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as rising healthcare acquired infections, huge costs and absence of skilled professionals hampers the market growth. Increase in pricing pressure on market players and strict regulatory bodies are the major challenges involved in the catheters market.

Cardiovascular catheters are the largest segment, accounting for almost 40% of the total revenue. In materials, the silicone is the largest segment with around 30% share and polyethylene is growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among end- users, hospitals are the leading segment and are growing at a faster pace during the forecast period. By geography, North America is the largest market, followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR generating ample of opportunities for growth and is expected to attain the interest of new investors in the catheters market.

Mentioned Key Player are Boston Scientific, Medtronic Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Rochester Medical Co., Medrad (Bayer AG), Becton Dickinson Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Hollister Inc., Edwards Lifesciences, Vascular Solutions, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bard Medicals, Arrow International Inc., Siemens and Mogul Enterprises Inc.

Market Segmentation

The global Catheters market is broken down into various segments to gain an in-depth understanding about even the miniscule aspects. The market segmentation is essentially important to ascertain the individual areas of the market that are gaining the highest traction.

Products Covered



• Neurovascular Catheters

• Urological Catheters

o Intermittent Catheters

o External Catheters

o Foley Catheters

• Intravenous Catheters

o Peripheral venous catheter

o Central venous catheters

• Specialty Catheters

o Oximetry catheters

o IUI Catheters

o Thermodilution Catheters

o Wound/ Surgical Drain catheters

• Cardiovascular Catheters

o Guiding Catheters

o Pulmonary Artery Catheters

o Angiography Catheters

o Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

o Electrophysiology Catheters

o PTCA (Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty) Balloon Catheters

o Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA Balloon) Catheters



End User’s Covered:

• Academic & Research laboratories

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Home healthcare providers



Materials Covered:

• Teflon/ PTFE

• Polyurethane

• Silicone

• Polyethylene

• Other Materials

Regional Description

The global Catheters market is narrowed down or segmented into different regions. For each individual region, the market size therein is ascertained and the present and the projected revenue generation is calculated. Additionally, the societal, economical, and political influences are taken into consideration while analyzing each of these regional markets.

Research Methodology

The global Catheters market is studied and researched with the help of various techniques and methodologies. All the methodologies are used to validate all the information and in order to provide the most precise future forecast of the market.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Catheters Market, By Product

6 Global Catheters Market, By End User

7 Global Catheters Market, By Material

8 Global Catheters Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Boston Scientific

10.2 Medtronic Inc.

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Rochester Medical Co.

10.5 Medrad (Bayer AG)

10.6 Becton Dickinson Inc.

10.7 Johnson and Johnson

10.8 Hollister Inc.

10.9 Edwards Lifesciences

10.10 Vascular Solutions

10.11 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.12 Bard Medicals

10.13 Arrow International Inc.

10.14 Siemens

10.15 Mogul Enterprises Inc.

