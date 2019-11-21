Global Stents Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

Stents Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2022

Description

The global Stents report comprehensively analyzes several parameters and market factors related to the Stents industry. After analysis of the data collected a market overview is presented along with the scope of growth of different products/services. The market has been categorized into different market segments after extensive research. The market share for the different market segments is presented during the base period from the year 2019 to the year 2025. The data has been analyzed thoroughly to predict the growth of the market share for the different segments during the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2025.

Global Stents Market is valued at $8.43 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow to $12.13 billion by 2022 growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5.3%. Rising adoption of drug-eluting stents as a more efficient treatment for coronary heart disease, coupled with growing awareness among patients about stents, is anticipated to fuel the market growth. On the other hand strict regulations for approval of stents, abridged reimbursement and substitute methods and are hampering the market. The innovation of technological advanced products with lower re-stenosis occurrence rates such as bio-absorbable stents and the existence of high unmet medical needs in emerging Asian countries are some of the future growth opportunities of this market.

Bare metal stents segment anticipated to have a turn down in revenue during the forecast period. Bio-absorbable stents segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By Application, urological stents segment dominates the market and accounts for more than 50% market share. The global stent market is mostly controlled by three players Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic and Boston Scientific. However, small and medium companies from Asia and Europe have a significant share in terms of volume in developing economies.

Some of the key players in the market are Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Arterius, B. Braun, Biosensors International, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corp., C.R. Bard Inc., Celonova Biosciences, Cook Medical, Cordis Corp., Covidien, Elixir Medical Corp., Inspiremd and Kyoto Me.

Market Segmentation

The global Stents market is broken down into various segments to gain an in-depth understanding about even the miniscule aspects. The market segmentation is essentially important to ascertain the individual areas of the market that are gaining the highest traction.

Device Covered:

• Drug-Eluting Stents

• Bioresorbable Stents

• Bare-Metal Stents

• Others

o Plastic Stents

o Self Expanding metal Stents

Application Covered:

• Vascular stents

o Coronary Stents

o Peripheral stents

o Peripheral Lower-Extremity Arterial Stents Gastrointestinal Stents

o Iliac Artery Stents

o Neurovascular Stents

 Carotid Stents

 Intracranial stents

o Renal Artery Stents

• Non-vascular stents

• Urology

o Prostate stents

o Ureteral & Urethral stents

• Ophthalmology

• Gastrointestinal

o Colorectal

o Duodenal stents

o Esophageal

o Pancreatic & Biliary

• Airway

• Others

Materials Covered:

• Polymers

o Bio-absorbable polymers

o Durable polymer

• Metals

o Nickel-titanium

o Cobalt-chromium

o Stainless steel

o Platinum-chromium

o Others

Coatings Covered:

• Coated stents

o Inorganic

o Polymer

o Polymer-free

o Other coated stents

• Non-coated stents

Regional Description

The regional examination of the Stents market includes an investigation of the regions added up in the industry. The regions around the globe such as Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America, and Africa. The country-level inspection of the Stents market is also undertaken for the segments made in the Stents market for an innate analysis. The connection of knowledgeable trends such as mergers and procurements, dual undertakings, planned associations, novel product advances, and research and ventures in the Stents market are gauged to exhibit an even distinguishing understanding into the Stents market.

Method of Research

The report aptly gives stresses the resultant vital trends that can regulate the competitive context of the market. The market for Stents involves data and material that is correcting the decision making and summaries the condition of the Stents market.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Stents Market, By Device

6 Global Stents Market, By Application

7 Global Stents Market, By Materials

8 Global Stents Market, By Coatings

9 Global Stents Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Medtronic

11.2 Abbott Laboratories

11.3 Arterius

11.4 B. Braun

11.5 Biosensors International

11.6 Biotronik

11.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

11.8 C.R. Bard Inc.

11.9 Celonova Biosciences

11.10 Cook Medical

11.11 Cordis Corp.

11.12 Covidien

11.13 Elixir Medical Corp.

11.14 Inspiremd

11.15 Kyoto Me

Continued...

