Global A2P Messaging Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Market Overview:

Application-to-person or A2P messaging can be referred to as a simply automated message from an application in place of a person. It is generally a service, which uses an automatic application and sends messages to a customer’s mobile.

The global A2P messaging market is gaining robust prominence across the globe due to several factors such as, rising number of mobile users, rapid use of mobile banking, use of A2P services in mobile payment, and mobile health sector. Surging mobile activities by developer and application marketer are some of the chief factors contributing to the growth of the global A2P messaging market across the globe. The market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to the rising competition, innovation demands, and technological advancements. Mergers and acquisitions in the industry are further estimated to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

These messaging services are extensively used for broadcasting transactional SMS by industries such as, BFSI, entertainment, media, marketing, tourism, retail, and health. Applications of such services have further pushed the demand for A2P messaging market across the globe. Several market players are embracing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaborations, which is further estimated to contribute to the A2P messaging market growth during the predicted timeframe. To stay in tune with the latest trends, enterprises across the globe are updating their services in order to deliver personalized customer-centric solutions.

On the contrary, concerns related to spam message and phishing and increasing mobile malware are likely to restrict the A2P messaging market growth over the assessment period. Moreover, technical irregularity related to illegal routes and bulk SMS impacting the revenue of telecom operators are predicted to create detrimental effects on the growth of the A2P messaging market during the assessment period.

Major players in the global A2P Messaging market include:

Busybee

Trillian Group Ltd.

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

AANAM Technologies

Syniverse Technologies

CLX Communications AB

Vonage

VFS Global

Twilio

Segmental Analysis:

The global A2P messaging market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the global A2P messaging market is segmented into type 1, type 2, and type 3.

The application segment of A2P messaging market comprises application 1, applciation2, and application 3.

Regional Insights:

Geographically, the A2P messaging market spans across China, United States, Europe, India, Japan, Central and South America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East & Africa, and others.

Considering the global scenario, North America is predicted to be the major contributor of the A2P messaging market. The entire region is governed by an extensive range of dynamics like surging demand for A2P messaging platforms by banks and financial institutions. The existence of leading players and enterprises moving from desktop-first to mobile-first strategy are some of the major factors considered to propel the global A2P messaging market across the region. Several market interactive services are using A2P messaging technology for donations, election, and voting, which is further likely to boost the market over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, will retain its prime position in the global market during the assessment period, mainly due to the surging demand for customer management services in the region.

