Printing Inks Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2025

Market Overview:

The global printing inks market is primarily driven by rising demand from consumer-specific formulations and different applications. Different industry verticals, including publication enterprises, commercial printing, and packaging are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the printing ink manufacturers and retailers. Another crucial factor driving the printing ink market is rising product demand from the United States digital printing industry. The decline in the commercial printing industry is anticipated to hamper the printing ink market growth. Lithographic printing is considered dominant, and it is expected to grow considerably in the future, owing to the rising packaging applications across the globe.

The superior properties of the printing ink constituents, including strong pigments, solubilizers, binders, and other valuable additives that are used to produce designs, texts, or sketches along with surging demand for highly pigmented printing inks from commercial printing and packaging industry is expected to drive the growth of printing inks market. Furthermore, changing consumer preference towards modern, more pigmented, and lasting printing inks is anticipated to have a positive impact on the printing inks market growth. Commercial printing, publishing, and packaging are some major application segments of the printing inks market. The category of printing inks is generally classified on the basis of their manufacturing procedure, which includes lithography, gravure/rotogravure, and flexography digital outputs.

Growing concerns regarding emissions of toxic volatile organic compounds and the presence of harmful metals in some printing inks have compelled government organizations to shift towards environment-friendly printing ink alternatives and have resulted in a stringent regulatory framework for printing ink manufacturers and suppliers. Apart from using inorganic pigments and crude oil derivatives, which are primary raw materials for manufacturing printing ink, the market players are focusing on the innovation of non-toxic and cost-effective raw materials, such as carbon, graphene, and other modified celluloid. The global printing inks market is strongly driven and affected by technological advancements in product procedures and product innovation.

Market Segmentation:

The global printing inks market can be analyzed on the basis of product types, applications, regional markets, and market players. Based on product types, the printing inks market can be segmented into-

Lithographic Inks

Flexographic Inks

Digital Inks

Gravure Inks

Based on applications, the printing inks market can be segmented into-

Business

Advertising

Industrial

Other

Considering the Resin Outlook, the printing inks can be classified into Modified rosin, Modified cellulose, Acrylic, Polyurethane, and others. Packaging & labels printing, Corrugated cardboard printing, and Publication & Commercial Printing are the primary application areas that essentially require printing inks. Flexography, rotogravure, and lithography/offset are the three most extensively adopted printing ink manufacturing procedures. The lithography procedure segment is expected to witness considerable growth in the future owing to its valuable characteristic of superior picture quality for practical and smooth surfaces at relatively cheaper costs.

Regional Overview:

Based on geography, the global printing inks market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Southeast Asia. The Asia Pacific is a prominent market for printing inks. The primary contributors include India, China, and Japan which constitute several well-established market players and a prospering commercial publication and packaging industry. Ongoing technological advancements in printing ink production procedures and rising end-user applications in China are further expected to contribute to the growth of this regional market. Packaging segment, textile, and ceramic printing are among the major applications driving the product demand in China. Thailand, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are the other emerging countries that are expected to drive the growth of Asia Pacific printing inks. The North American printing ink market is expected to witness considerable growth in the future.

Industry News:

Zinks, a leading manufacturer of rotogravure and flexographic printing ink and coating, has launched a new range of highly pigmented printing inks that are suitable for commercial printing, publishing, and packaging applications. After attaining expertise in the field of the printing industry, the organization has the vision to facilitate the production of ultimate quality cylinders and printing inks. The organization has a primary focus on delivering adequate services to its customers, ensuring product quality and on-time product and service delivery.

