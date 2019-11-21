Sentence of former military intelligence chief shifted to Friday

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 21 - The Supreme Military Court postponed for Friday the sentence of the former head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service (SISM), António José Maria "Zé Maria", which was slated for Thursday. ,

The trial of Zé Maria started last September 12.

The general is facing charges of the crimes of insubordination, misplacement of documents and devices containing classified military information.

The defendant was put under house arrest last June.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.