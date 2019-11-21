Global Juice Market 2019 Growth, Sales, Analysis Of Key Players, Opportunities And Forecasts In 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Juice– Global Market Sale, Demand, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Juice Market Professional Survey Report 2019



Overview:

The juice is produced by extracting or pressing the liquids present in fruits and vegetables. Likewise, it also refers to concentrate flavored liquids. After the development of pasteurization methods, juice became a popular beverage. Preparation of juice involves cold pressing the fruits and vegetables without the application of heat or solvents. Juice production consists of selecting and washing of the food source followed by extraction, filtration, pasteurization, sealing, cooling, packing, and labeling.

Juices contain most of the minerals, vitamins, and phytonutrients present in the fruits except for the fiber. People believe that juicing helps to absorb the nutrients better and gives rest to the digestive system from digesting fiber. They believe juice removes toxins from the body, boosts the immune system, reduces the risk of cancer, helps in weight loss, and aids digestion. Drinking juice helps to get recommended serving of fruits and vegetables every day, increases energy, and floods the body with antioxidants resulting in healthier skin, hair, and nails.

The growing awareness of the benefits of juicing is one of the primary factors driving the juice market globally. Consumers are looking for ways to enhance their digestive health. As a result, there is an increased intake of functional foods and drinks. The health benefits of juices have positively impacted the juice market and are predicted to raise its growth during the forecast period. The growing popularity of cold-pressed juices is a critical trend that influences the juice market globally.

The following manufacturers are covered:

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

Welch’s

Loblaws

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Hangzhou Wahaha Group

Del Monte Foods

Odwalla

Suntory Holdings

Ocean Spray Cranberries

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4508993-global-juice-market-professional-survey-report-2019

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Segmentation:

The global juice market is segmented on type and application. Based on the type, it is divided into concentrate, variety, and flavors. Based on the application, the juice market is grouped into children, adults, and senior citizens. The concentration segment is further divided into concentrate and non-concentrate. The type segment is also grouped into shelf-stable, frozen, chilled ready to serve, and others. By flavor, the juice market is classified into the apple, mango, orange, lemon, and fruit mixed. When compared to soft drinks, juices have gained attention as healthy drinks. Sparking extracts that contain only natural sugars are slowly replacing soft drinks that contain high fructose corn syrup.

Regional Analysis:

On the geographical front, Europe leads the global juice market. The high-income level of the consumers and the modern lifestyle are the factors that increase the demand for fruit juices. North America is in the second leading position next to Europe, which is followed by the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The fruit juice market is giving a fierce competition to other markets such as sports drink, bottled water, herbal drinks, ready to drink, and energy drinks. On the whole, in the global, fresh juice sales orange juice is leading the market. In spite of the economic slowdown, the juice market has recorded strong sales in both the developing and developed regions.

Industry News:

The changing lifestyles of consumers have resulted in a high intake of healthy and quick sources of nutrition, such as packet fruit juices, which catalyzes the growth of the juice market. Manufacturers want to expand their consumer base and are introducing different flavors, sugar-free and preservative-free variations of fruit juices. Earlier, many manufacturers were not willing to sell their products in developing economies due to lack of storage facilities and infrastructure. But now, due to an increase in several organized retail outlets, several companies are willing to invest in these markets, which will fuel the growth of the juice industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of Juice

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Juice

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Juice Regional Market Analysis

6 Juice Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Juice Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Juice Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Juice Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

Continued…..

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4508993-global-juice-market-professional-survey-report-2019



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.