Renal Dialysis Equipment Market Anticipated to $14.5 billion by 2022 | Application, Emerging Trends and Leading Players

Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renal Dialysis Equipment Industry

Description

The global Renal Dialysis Equipment report comprehensively analyzes several parameters and market factors related to the Renal Dialysis Equipment industry. After analysis of the data collected a market overview is presented along with the scope of growth of different products/services. The market has been categorized into different market segments after extensive research. The market share for the different market segments is presented during the base period from the year 2019 to the year 2025. The data has been analyzed thoroughly to predict the growth of the market share for the different segments during the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2025.

Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market was valued at $14.5 billion in 2015 and is projected to reach $22.8 billion by 2022 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.7%. Growing aged population, a rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) and lack of kidney donors for transplantation are some of the key factors contributing for the market growth. Furthermore, market has witnessed perceptible growth over the last five years owing to continued efforts made by governments to offer enhanced healthcare for people suffering from renal failure.

However, lack of awareness about kidney disease and reimbursement issues in dialysis centers act as major constraints for this market. Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) has gained traction across various countries and now accounts for more than 10% of the dialysis procedures worldwide. By geography, North America and Europe are the largest markets owing to improved healthcare facilities and high frequency of kidney diseases in this region. However, Asia pacific is anticipated to grow at a faster pace due to growing investments in R&D coupled with increasing funding by government. India and China are projected to be the fastest-growing countries for kidney dialysis equipment market in Asia.

Mentioned Market Key Players are Baxter International Inc., Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso, B. Braun Melsungen, Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Gambro, Allmed Medical, Bellco Societa Unipersonale, Fresenius Medical Care, Davita, Medivators, NXSTAGE Medical, Toray Industries and Rockwell Medical.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/339147-renal-dialysis-equipment-global-market-outlook-2015-2022

Market Segmentation

The global Renal Dialysis Equipment market is broken down into various segments to gain an in-depth understanding about even the miniscule aspects. The market segmentation is essentially important to ascertain the individual areas of the market that are gaining the highest traction.

Products Covered:

• Peritoneal Dialysis Solutions

o Intermittent Peritoneal Dialysis

o Continuous Cycling Peritoneal Dialysis (CCPD)

o Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)

• Hemodialysis Machines

o Blood Access Device Dialysate

o Dialyzers (Artificial Kidney)

o Hemodialysis Machines

• Dialysis Accessories

o Dialyzers

o AV Fistula Needles

o Dialysis Catheters

o Blood Tubing Sets

• Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Machines

o Continuous Venovenous Hemodiafiltration (CVVHDF)

o Continuous Venovenous Hemofiltration (CVVH)

o Continuous Venovenous Hemodialysis (CVVHD)

o Slow, Continuous Ultrafiltration

Regional Description

The regional examination of the Renal Dialysis Equipment market includes an investigation of the regions added up in the industry. The regions around the globe such as Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North America, and Africa. The country-level inspection of the Renal Dialysis Equipment market is also undertaken for the segments made in the Renal Dialysis Equipment market for an innate analysis. The connection of knowledgeable trends such as mergers and procurements, dual undertakings, planned associations, novel product advances, and research and ventures in the Renal Dialysis Equipment market are gauged to exhibit an even distinguishing understanding into the Renal Dialysis Equipment market.

Method of Research

The report aptly gives stresses the resultant vital trends that can regulate the competitive context of the market. The market for Renal Dialysis Equipment involves data and material that is correcting the decision making and summaries the condition of the Renal Dialysis Equipment market.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/339147-renal-dialysis-equipment-global-market-outlook-2015-2022



Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, By Product

6 Global Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, By Geography

7 Key Developments

8 Company Profiling

8.1 Baxter International Inc.

8.2 Nipro Corporation

8.3 Nikkiso

8.4 B. Braun Melsungen

8.5 Fresenius Medical Care Ag & Co.

8.6 Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.7 Gambro

8.8 Allmed Medical

8.9 Bellco Societa Unipersonale

8.10 Fresenius Medical Care

8.11 Davita

8.12 Medivators

8.13 NXSTAGE Medical

8.14 Toray Industries

8.15 Rockwell Medical

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=339147

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.