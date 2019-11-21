Vinaigrette Dressing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2024

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global vinaigrette dressing market is expected to grow at a steady rate over the next five years. The increasing consumer preference for salads and salad dressings is anticipated to drive the global vinaigrette dressing market in the years to come.

Salad dressings have a history dating back thousands of years. Vinaigrette dressing is a type of salad dressing made of vinegar and oil which was first used by the Babylonians approximately two thousand years ago. One measure of vinegar is added to three measures of oil and mixed together, seasoned with some salt, pepper, and sometimes a few other spices. Olive oil is normally used to prepare vinaigrette dressing. Different varieties of vinaigrette dressings are available in the market other than basic vinaigrette, which are served with salads of different types as condiments to add flavours.

The manufacturing process of vinaigrette dressing is easier than some of the other salad dressings which are available in the market, which is likely to drive the global vinaigrette dressing market in the next few years. Another reason for the increase in the demand for vinaigrette dressing is the growth in the number of hotels and restaurants across the globe. The growing popularity of organic vinaigrette dressings is also expected to bolster the global market in the future. A major restraining factor which might impede the growth of global vinaigrette dressing market is the availability of other kinds of salad dressing.

Market Segmentation:

The global vinaigrette dressing market is classified into Type and Application.

Based on product type, the global vinaigrette dressing market is categorized into basic vinaigrette, mustard vinaigrette, Italian vinaigrette, and herbed vinaigrette. Of these types, basic vinaigrette is the most commonly consumed variety.

From the application standpoint, it is segmented into hypermarkets or supermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online platforms. Hypermarkets or supermarkets are projected to exhibit an impressive growth rate in the next few years.

Regional Analysis:

From a geographical viewpoint, the global vinaigrette dressing market consists of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India. Of these regions, Europe is likely to dominate the global vinaigrette dressing market in the next few years, thanks to higher consumption of salads and salad dressings in the region.

The North American region is also anticipated to register rapid growth in the vinaigrette dressing market as a consequence of the increase in the range of flavoured dressings available in the market there. China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India are likely to experience an average market growth rate due to the relative lack of popularity of vinaigrette dressing in these regions.

Industry News:

Keeping the intensely competitive environment of the global salad dressing market in mind, it may be said that in order to thrive, the manufacturers of vinaigrette dressing need to continue re-inventing their products. New and exciting flavours and attractive packaging are the most crucial factors which have the potential to help the vinaigrette dressing market grow at a steady rate. Some of the largest manufacturers of vinaigrette dressing are conducting a lot of research and development activities to remain popular with the masses, such as launching unconventional types of vinaigrette dressing, such as Chili-Lime Vinaigrette and Beet Vinaigrette.

