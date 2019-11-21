Global Protein Bars Market-Segmentation,Overview,Business Trend,Competitors,Application,Regional Analysis,Forecast 2025

Wiseguyreports added new comprehensive Analysis Report “Protein Bars Market- 2019-2025” to its huge database.

Global Protein Bars Market

Summary

Protein bars are targeted to people who primarily want a convenient source of protein that doesn't require preparation (unless homemade). There are different kinds of food bars to fill different purposes. Energy bars provide most of their food energy (calories) in carbohydrate form. Meal replacement bars are intended to replace the variety of nutrients in a meal.

Global Protein Bars Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Low Protein

Medium Protein

High Protein

By Demand

Bodybuilders

Pro/Amateur Athletes

Others

Major Key Players

Clif Bar & Company

Eastman

General Mills

The Balance Bar

Chicago Bar Company

Abbott Nutrition

The Kellogg Company

MARS

Hormel Foods

Atkins Nutritionals

NuGo Nutrition

Prinsen Berning

VSI

Atlantic Gruppa

Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

