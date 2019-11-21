Organic and Natural Tampons 2019 - Global Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin And Market Share Forecast Outlook

Organic and Natural Tampons market - 2019-2024

Organic and Natural Tampons market - 2019-2024



Market Overview

A tampon is a mass of material used to absorb menstrual blood during the menstrual cycle. A tampon is a form of absorbent material, primarily used as a feminine hygiene product.

Tampons are made of cotton, rayon, or a blend of the two materials. They are of various sizes and types. There are different types of applicators for the usage of tampons. Some of these types are cardboard applicator, plastic applicator, extendable applicator, and digital tampons.

In terms of usage, the applicator segment is expected to hold major share of the global tampons market during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to bring in revenues of nearly US$ 4.6 Bn by the end of 2024. Product innovation is one of the key factors pushing the demand for feminine hygiene products at the global level. Rise in demand for feminine hygiene products among the female population has led manufacturers to engage in extensive research and development in order to introduce new products that would cater to the growing needs and preferences of consumers. Changing lifestyle of women globally and rise in awareness about health among women are expected to drive the tampons market in the coming years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Procter & Gamble (US)

TOM Organic (Australia)

BON (New Zealand)

Bodywise (UK)

Maxim Hygiene (US)

ALYK (US)

The Honest Company (US)

Seventh Generation (US)

NutraMarks (US)

Scope of the Report

There are two types of tampons: radially wound pledget and rectangular/square pad. Radially wound pledget tampons comprise a fibrous band of cotton, which is rolled up like a ‘Swiss roll’ and then flattened to produce a tampon that expands mainly in the radial direction/widthwise.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fragrance Based

Non-Fragrance Based

Market Segment by Applications

Online

Offline

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Product

Radially Wound Pledget

Rectangular/Square Pad

Material

Cotton

Rayon

Blended

Usage

Digital/ No Applicator

Applicator

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

The radially wound pledget segment held a major market share in 2016. Tampons are sold through two distribution channels: online and offline. The offline distribution channel is sub-divided into supermarket/hypermarket, independent retailers, specialty stores, and drug stores. In 2016, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held a prominent market share. Tampons are of different sizes such as mini, regular, and extra.

The global tampons market is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate between 2017 and 2025 due to the changing lifestyle of women and rise in awareness about health among women globally. Several countries across the globe are witnessing a significant demand for new and innovative feminine hygiene products. Women are looking for new products that are safe and comfortable to use. Tampons are sensation-less and offer more comfort to women as compared to other products, thereby improving consumer experience. This, in turn, is prompting more women to prefer tampons.

Over the last few years, companies have been introducing new and advanced products in the market. Women are inclined toward buying 100% organic cotton tampons to avoid phthalates, pesticide residues, azo-dyes, and dioxins, particularly in such an absorptive and sensitive part of the body.

The global tampon market can be segmented based on product, material, usage, size, distribution channel, and geography. Increased participation of women in the labor force has contributed to the rise in usage of different feminine hygiene products, especially tampons. The impact of this driver is expected to intensify by the end of the forecast period. In terms of geography, the tampons market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America held a significant share of the tampons market. As the behavior of consumers is changing, they are inclined toward buying new and advanced products.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) basic information;

2.) the Asia Organic and Natural Tampons Speaker Market;

3.) the North American Organic and Natural Tampons Speaker Market;

4.) the European Organic and Natural Tampons Speaker Market;

5.) market entry and investment feasibility;

6.) the report conclusion.

