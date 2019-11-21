Global Surgical Equipment Market Analysis to 2022 – Application, Emerging Trends and Leading Players

Global Surgical Equipment Market Research Report For 2019 Set To Grow According To Forecasts

Description

The global Surgical Equipment report comprehensively analyzes several parameters and market factors related to the Surgical Equipment industry. After analysis of the data collected a market overview is presented along with the scope of growth of different products/services. The market has been categorized into different market segments after extensive research. The market share for the different market segments is presented during the base period from the year 2019 to the year 2025. The data has been analyzed thoroughly to predict the growth of the market share for the different segments during the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2025.

Global Surgical Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.47 % during the forecast period. Rise in the number of surgical procedures, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures, growing aging population and technological developments leading to inventive products are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, inappropriate sterilization measures for reusable equipment and severe price competition from local manufacturers may create significant challenges before vendors operating in the surgical equipment market.

Surgical sutures and staples segment accounted for the largest share of the global surgical equipment market revenue. Electrosurgical devices segment is anticipated to show fastest growth due to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures that widely use these devices. New product launch is the major trend followed in the global surgical equipment market, which has helped the manufacturers to achieve significant market share. North America and Europe were the primary and subsequent largest regional markets for surgical equipment, followed by Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) respectively.

Mentioned Key Players Profiles are Intact Medical Corp., Medtronic Inc., Megadyne Medical Products Inc., Olympus Corp., Aspen Surgical Products, Boston Scientific, Covidien PLC, Ethicon Inc., Hologic Inc., Stryker, Conmed Corporation, Carefusion Corporation, Alcon Laboratories Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC and Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Drivers & Constraints

A mixture of prospects, capacity progress reasons, and forecasts are also accessible to get an interpretation of the whole Surgical Equipment market. The Surgical Equipment market’s drivers and restrictions are correctly documented and considered in terms of the consequence they have on the entire Surgical Equipment market.

Type of Devices Covered:



• Electrosurgical devices

• Handheld surgical devices

o Retractors

o Scissors

o Scalpels

o Forceps

• Surgical sutures and staples

• Others

o Power systems

o Retraction systems



Applications Covered:

• Cardiovascular

• Laparoscopy

• Microvascular

• Neurosurgery

• Gynecology and Obstetrics

• Orthopedic Surgery

• Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeries

• Power Systems

• Retraction Systems

• Thoracic Surgery

• Urology

• Wound Closure

• Others



Technologies Covered:

• Wireless Surgical Equipment

• Manual Surgical Equipment

• Electrosurgical Equipment



End Users Covered:

• Small Clinics

• Medium Level Specialty Hospitals

• Large Hospitals

• Others

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Surgical Equipment Market, By Device Type

6 Global Surgical Equipment Market, By Application

7 Global Surgical Equipment Market, By Technology

8 Global Surgical Equipment Market, By End User

9 Global Surgical Equipment Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Aspen Surgical Products

11.2 Boston Scientific

11.3 Covidien PLC

11.4 Ethicon Inc.

11.5 Hologic Inc.

11.6 Intact Medical Corp.

11.7 Medtronic Inc.

11.8 Megadyne Medical Products Inc.

11.9 Olympus Corp.

11.10 Stryker

11.11 Conmed Corporation

11.12 Carefusion Corporation

11.13 Alcon Laboratories Inc

11.14 Smith & Nephew PLC

11.15 Zimmer Holdings Inc

Continued...

