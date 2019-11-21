Transportation IT Spending Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Global Transportation IT Spending refers to the range of IT solutions used by transportation sector. This software is highly useful as they allow the transportation firms to manage various facets of their businesses in an efficient manner. Some of the main functions which may be better managed through the use of software are finance, customer relations and vendor management. Additionally, these programs may also be used by transportation businesses to manage their vehicle fleet and route planning.

Global Transportation IT Spending market is expected to expand at a fast pace as it has several growth drivers propelling it forward. The increasing requirement of automating procedures in transportation industry is the main reason behind the dramatic increase in IT spending in the sector. The automation is required to help in controlling costs and improving the output. Global Transportation IT Spending market is also expected to receive a positive boost from changing regulatory environment. A large number of sovereign governments are becoming aware of the importance of infrastructure facilities such as transportation. This has led to higher outlay for modernizing the industry, pushing the demand for Transportation IT Spending forward.

The report endeavors to provide information about various growth drivers governing the market. However, it seeks to offer in depth analysis of different challenges existing in the market. The amount of outlay required for research and development activities is likely to hamper the growth of the market. The constant requirement to offer new products and services to remain relevant in the area is also an impediment for the market.

Global Market Key Players :

Accenture

Capgemini

Cisco Systems

IBM

Siemens

GE Transportation Systems

Atos

Amadeus

Bass Software

Alstom

Ikusi

KAPSCH

Indra Sistemas

Cognizant

Descarts Systems

Damarel

Mindfire Solutions

DNV GL

Cubic

LG CNS

Veson Nautical

Wipro

TCS

SAP

Thales Group

Northrop Grumman

Wayne RESA

NEC

Rockwell Collins

Market Segmentation

The report divides global Transportation IT Spending market into different segments to make the analysis more relevant and impactful. The main criterions used for the purpose of such division are product type and application. On the basis of product type, the global Transportation IT Spending market may be divided into Hardware, software and Solutions IT services.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into Airlines, Waterways, Railways and Road transport. The report seeks to provide in depth information about each of these segments. It also endeavors to analyze various growth opportunities and bottlenecks in these categories.

Regional Analysis

As Transportation IT Spending market has global impact, it is imperative that the market is divided into various regional segments to allow deeper and specialized analysis. On the basis of geographic location, the market has been divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America includes markets such as the United States and Canada while Europe encompasses France, UK and Germany. Currently, the United States and Europe dominate the market but emerging economies in Asia Pacific region are also expected to make their presence felt.

Industry News

Global Transportation IT Spending market is experiencing high pace of growth. The key players covered in this study include Accenture, Cisco Systems, GE Transportation Systems, IBM, Siemens, Amadeus, Alstom, Atos, Bass Software, Capgemini, Cognizant, Cubic, Damarel, Descarts Systems, DNV GL, Ikusi, Indra Sistemas, KAPSCH, LG CNS, Mindfire Solutions, NEC, Northrop Grumman, Wayne RESA, Rockwell Collins, SAP, TCS, Thales Group, Veson Nautical, Wipro.The market may face challenge from shortage of skilled workers in the segment.

