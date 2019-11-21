Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Global Point of Care Diagnostics market is expected to reach $57.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.4%.

The Global Point of Care Diagnostics market is accounted for $20.15 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $57.85 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.4%. Rising usage of home-based POC devices, growing number of regulatory approvals for new immunoassay techniques, increasing occurrence of various chronic and infectious diseases and technological advancements are some of the key factors favoring the market growth. However, factors such as pricing pressure and stringent and time-consuming regulatory policies are restricting the market growth.

Point of care diagnosis involves testing of the samples at the point of care to facilitate rapid diagnosis and treatment plan. Only a small amount of sample is required for point of care and the procedure is completed in real-time, which has increased the acceptance rate for these tests. Point of care diagnosis allows for timely detection of diseases and can really impact the medical outcome of the disease treatment. The volume of point-of-care testing (PoC) has steadily increased over the 40 or so years since its widespread introduction. POC is often accomplished through the use of transportable, portable, and handheld instruments and test kits.

Recently, the blood testing segment has been a major contributor to the market, strongly driven by portable glucose monitoring devices. Transmittable diseases, including HIV/AIDS, TB, and hepatitis, will be a rising hub for POC moving ahead. In 2015, North America commanded the POC diagnostics market accounting for more than 40% of the global revenue. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a productive rate due to the presence of high unmet medical requirements, increase in disposable income and enhancement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. In future, countries such as Japan, China, India, Brazil and Mexico are projected to grow as hot spots for progress of POCT technology.

Mentioned Key Players :

Abbott Laboratories, Accubiotech, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD), Chembio Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, EKF Diagnostics, Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company), Johnson & Johnson, Nova Biomedical, PTS Diagnostics (A Part of Sinocare Inc.), Quidel, Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Sekisui Diagnostics, Siemens and Trinity Biotech.

Prescription Modes Covered:

• Over the Counter Testing

• Prescription-Based Testing

Technologies Covered:

• Rapid HIV Tests

• Electrodes

• Biosensors

• Continuous Testing

• Drug Testing

• Others

Types of Prescription Covered:

• OTC Testing Kits

• Prescription-Based Testing Kits



Products Covered:

• Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

o Hepatitis Testing Kits

o Tropical Diseases Testing Kits

o Influenza Testing Kits

o Sexually-Transmitted Diseases (Stds) Testing Kits

o HIV Testing Kits

o Tuberculosis (TB) Testing Kits

• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits

o Fertility Testing Kits

o Pregnancy Testing Kits

• Glucose Monitoring Kits

o Glucose Monitoring Devices

o Glucose Monitoring Strips

o Lancets

• Coagulation Monitoring Kits

o Activated Clotting Time (Act/Aptt) Testing Kits

o Prothrombin Time (Pt/Inr) Testing Kits

• Hematology Testing Kits

o Hemostasis Assay Kits

o Hemoglobin Assay Kits

• Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing Kits

• Cardiac Markers

• Cholesterol Test Strips

• Fecal Occult Testing Kits

• Food Pathogens Testing Kits

• Tumor/Cancer Markers

• Urinalysis Testing Kits

• Others

End Users Covered:

• Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

• Clinics

• Home

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Others

